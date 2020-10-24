System76's Pop!_OS 20.10 and More Preinstalled GNU/Linux
Pop!_OS 20.10
Today we are looking at Pop!_OS 20.10. It is based on Ubuntu 20.10, Linux Kernel 5.8, Gnome 3.38, and uses about 1.1GB of ram when idling.
Pop!_OS 20.10 Run Through - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at Pop!_OS 20.10.
This Linux laptop is a beast - Juno Computers Neptune 15 First Impressions
I received this beast on tuesday. It's made by a company you might not have heard of, called Juno computers. They operate ouf of London, and much like Slimbook or Tuxedo, they offer laptops based on Clevo designs, as well as desktops. Disclaimer: I haven't received any money for this video, and I don't get to keep the laptop either, so be nice
ScummVM Android Love
Our new and shiny Android port for ScummVM v2.2.1 is now live on the Google Play Store. After quite a long period of dedicated work from our team developers, and a month of public beta testing by members of our community who helpfully reported quite a few issues for us to address, we are finally ready to give you the stable release for our ScummVM Android app. This app has been significantly re-written and tested on modern Android devices, running up to Android 10+. It includes new features which bring it up to speed with the desktop ScummVM application, such as FluidSynth support, Cloud Saves and more localization choices for the UI. Also included is the Local File Server (LAN) feature, whereby your device can act as a temporary file server allowing you to download files (eg. save files and even the config file) or upload new ones (eg. game data) using a web browser from a PC or another client.
Kernel: Linux 5.10 Outline, TTM and Intel Compute Stack
