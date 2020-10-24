Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 25th of October 2020 10:35:51 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Mike Hoye: Navigational Instruments

    A decade ago I got to sit in on a talk by one of the designers of Microsoft Office who’d worked on the transition to the new Ribbon user interface. There was a lot to learn there, but the most interesting thing was when he explained the core rationale for the redesign: of the top ten new feature requests for Office, every year, six to eight of them were already features built into the product, and had been for at least one previous version. They’d already built all this stuff people kept saying they wanted, and nobody could find it to use it.

    It comes up periodically at my job that we have the same problem; there are so many useful features in Firefox that approximately nobody knows about, even people who’ve been using the browser every day and soaking in the codebase for years. People who work here still find themselves saying “wait, you can do that?” when a colleague shows them some novel feature or way to get around the browser that hasn’t seen a lot of daylight.

    In the hopes of putting this particular peeve to bed, I did a casual survey the other day of people’s favorite examples of underknown or underappreciated features in the product, and I’ve collected a bunch of them here. These aren’t Add-ons, as great as they are; this is what you get from Firefox out of the proverbial box. I’m going to say “Alt” and “Ctrl” a lot here, because I live in PC land, but if you’re on a Mac those are “Option” and “Command” respectively.

    Starting at the top, one of the biggest differences between Firefox and basically everything else out there is right there at the top of the window, the address bar that we call the Quantumbar.

  • FFQueue – SparkyLinux

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: FFQueue

  • How to install the PurpIE Gnome Shell theme on Linux

    PurpIE (AKA Rounded-Rectangle-Purple) is a Gnome Shell theme that turns your Gnome desktop from the basic black/grey/blue colors to a refreshing purple. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install PurpIE and set it up as the default theme.

»

More in Tux Machines

ScummVM Android Love

Our new and shiny Android port for ScummVM v2.2.1 is now live on the Google Play Store. After quite a long period of dedicated work from our team developers, and a month of public beta testing by members of our community who helpfully reported quite a few issues for us to address, we are finally ready to give you the stable release for our ScummVM Android app. This app has been significantly re-written and tested on modern Android devices, running up to Android 10+. It includes new features which bring it up to speed with the desktop ScummVM application, such as FluidSynth support, Cloud Saves and more localization choices for the UI. Also included is the Local File Server (LAN) feature, whereby your device can act as a temporary file server allowing you to download files (eg. save files and even the config file) or upload new ones (eg. game data) using a web browser from a PC or another client. Read more

Kernel: Linux 5.10 Outline, TTM and Intel Compute Stack

  • Linux 5.10 Brings Many Changes From Better CPU Support To File-System Optimizations - Phoronix

    The Linux 5.10 merge window is set to close this afternoon followed by around seven weeks worth of release candidates before the stable kernel release in December. As usual here is our look at the many new features set to premiere with this next version of the Linux kernel. With Linux 5.10 there is a lot of work on file-system optimizations and other storage improvements, various additions for AMD Zen 3 processors, continued open-source driver work for Big Navi / Radeon RX 6000 series, mainline support for the Purism Librem 5 smartphone revisions thus far, the Creative SoundBlaster AE-7 support finally being supported under Linux, XFS has shifted its timestamp support from breaking after Year 2038 to now working up to Year 2486, Nintendo Switch controller support, and other new hardware support and other work.

    •  
  • New TTM Code Can Yield 3~5x Faster Page Allocation For AMDGPU, Other Benefits - Phoronix

    The Linux kernel's TTM memory management code that is most notably used by the Radeon / AMDGPU kernel drivers but also Nouveau, QXL, VMWGFX, and others, is seeing a new back-end allocation pool that can yield 3~5x faster page allocation performance for video memory.  Longtime AMD Linux driver developer Christian König has been working on this new TT back-end allocation pool that he posted today. With the patch series it is made the default for TTM and updates all existing TTM-based drivers to using this new allocation code for pages.      

  • Alder Lake Support Published For The Open-Source Intel Compute Stack

    This past week Intel began adding Alder Lake support to their Linux graphics driver and that also continued on the compute side with the Intel Compute-Runtime receiving initial support for Alder Lake S "ADLS" too. The open-source Intel Compute-Runtime that provides OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support for Intel graphics hardware on Linux merged their initial Alder Lake code this week. But given that Alder Lake is still using Gen12-LP graphics like Tiger Lake and Rocket Lake, the enablement isn't too great but just some basic modifications and tweaks while largely leveraging the existing Gen12 paths, just as we've seen with the kernel DRM driver, etc. The Alder Lake support for the open-source Intel Compute-Runtime was merged under "opensource ADLS."

today's howtos

  • How to host a chat server with OpenFire on Linux

    OpenFire is a cross-platform, real-time chat server that is based on the XMPP protocol. It’s perfect if you’re looking to host your own chat server but don’t want to deal with complicated apps like RocketChat, Mattermost, and others.

  • Getting started with Lutris
  • [Older] How to rebuild a package using the Arch Linux Build System

    The ABS or Arch Build System is a package building system native to the Arch Linux distribution: with it, we can easily build packages which can be installed with pacman, the distribution package manager, starting from source code. All we have to do is to specify instruction inside a PKGBUILD file and then build the package using the makepkg tool. In this tutorial we will see how to customize and re-build an already existing package.

  • Fedora 32 Desktop Install Guide – If Not True Then False

    This is quick guide howto install Fedora 32 Desktop on real pc. First create your bootable USB flash drive using Fedora Media Writer, dd or similar tool.

Today in Techrights

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6