Linux 5.10-rc1
Two weeks have passed, and the merge window is over. I've tagged and pushed out 5.10-rc1, and everything looks fairly normal. This looks to be a bigger release than I expected, and while the merge window is smaller than the one for 5.8 was, it's not a *lot* smaller. And 5.8 was our biggest release ever. I'm not entirely sure whether this is just a general upward trend (we did seem to plateau for a while there), or just a fluke, or perhaps due to 5.9 dragging out an extra week. We will see, I guess. That said, things seem to have gone fairly smoothly. I don't see any huge red flags, and the merge window didn't cause any unusual issues for me. Famous last words.. The most interesting - to me - change here is Christoph's setf_fs() removal (it got merged through Al Viro, as you can see in my mergelog below). It's not a _huge_ change, but it's interesting because the whole model of set_fs() to specify whether a userspace copy actually goes to user space or kernel space goes back to pretty much the original release of Linux, and while the name is entirely historic (it hasn't used the %fs segment register in a long time), the concept has remained. Until now. We still do have "set_fs()" around, and not every architecture has been converted to the new world order, but x86, powerpc, s390 and RISC-V have had the address space overrides removed, and all the core work is done. Other architectures will hopefully get converted away from that very historic model too, but it might take a while to get rid of it all. Anyway, to most people that all shouldn't matter at all, and it's mainly a small historical footnote that 5.10 no longer relies on the whole set_fs() model. Most of the actual changes are - as usual - driver updates, but there are changes all over. I think the merge log below gives some kind of flavor of what's been going on on a high level, but if you're interested in the details go look at the git tree. As mentioned, it's a big merge window, with almost 14k commits (*) by closer to 1700 people. Please go test, Linus (*) closer to 15k commits if you count merges.
Also: Linux 5.10-rc1 Released With New Hardware Support, Security Additions
