Android Leftovers
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 151 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming: Cutelyst, C/C++, Perl and Python
System76's Pop!_OS 20.10 and More Preinstalled GNU/Linux
ScummVM Android Love
Our new and shiny Android port for ScummVM v2.2.1 is now live on the Google Play Store. After quite a long period of dedicated work from our team developers, and a month of public beta testing by members of our community who helpfully reported quite a few issues for us to address, we are finally ready to give you the stable release for our ScummVM Android app. This app has been significantly re-written and tested on modern Android devices, running up to Android 10+. It includes new features which bring it up to speed with the desktop ScummVM application, such as FluidSynth support, Cloud Saves and more localization choices for the UI. Also included is the Local File Server (LAN) feature, whereby your device can act as a temporary file server allowing you to download files (eg. save files and even the config file) or upload new ones (eg. game data) using a web browser from a PC or another client.
Recent comments
3 hours 46 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 18 min ago
10 hours 19 min ago
10 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 51 sec ago
18 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 40 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago