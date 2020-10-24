This tutorial will be showing you how to run OpenConnect VPN server (ocserv) and Apache/Nginx on the same box with HAProxy. OpenConnect (ocserv) is an open-source implementation of the Cisco AnyConnect VPN protocol.

Nowadays, Ruby is the most popular language, especially for SaaS application development. It has a perfect and elegant syntax structure, and it is the language behind the ultimate robust framework known as Ruby on Rails. In this tutorial, we will explain the three different processes to install Ruby on Ubuntu 20.04 machine.

Creating and editing a cron job the most amazing part in Linux, where you don't need to restart cron or even your PC after creating or editing a cron job.

Learn different ways to check cpu clock speed in Linux. Linux system has many tools to grab processor information and grab its speed.

In this article, we will learn how to configure NGINX as TCP and UDP Load balancer in linux for the applications deployed in Kubernetes cluster.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ionic Framework on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ionic Framework is helpful for building Android and iOS programs faster. You must install those applications to create a hybrid mobile application. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Ionic Framework on a Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

This article documents how to install rpki-client (an RPKI relying party software, the actual validator) and gortr (which implements the RPKI to Router protocol) on Debian 10 to provide RPKI validation to routers. If you are using testing or unstable then you can just skip the part about apt pinnings.

I am going to cover a few parts of my Doom Emacs config. Specifically, I am going to talk about my settings for fonts and lines. I also talk about what the fringe is and how you enable or disable the fringe.

We’ve been writing about Techbase Modberry industrial embedded computers with DIN-Rail enclosures such as Modberry M500 or M2000 for several years. Most of their systems are powered by SBC’s like Raspberry Pi 4 or AAEON Up Squared, but they’ve also made models based on Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+, and with the launch of Raspberry Pi CM4, the company has now introduced Modberry 500 CM4 industrial computer powered by Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with up to 8GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash.