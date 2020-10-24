Language Selection

Modberry 500 CM4 DIN Rail Industrial Computer Features Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

GNU
Linux
Hardware

We’ve been writing about Techbase Modberry industrial embedded computers with DIN-Rail enclosures such as Modberry M500 or M2000 for several years. Most of their systems are powered by SBC’s like Raspberry Pi 4 or AAEON Up Squared, but they’ve also made models based on Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+, and with the launch of Raspberry Pi CM4, the company has now introduced Modberry 500 CM4 industrial computer powered by Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with up to 8GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash.

today's howtos

  • Font And Line Settings In Doom Emacs - YouTube

    I am going to cover a few parts of my Doom Emacs config. Specifically, I am going to talk about my settings for fonts and lines. I also talk about what the fringe is and how you enable or disable the fringe.

  • RPKI validation with OpenBSD's rpki-client and Cloudflare's gortr

    This article documents how to install rpki-client (an RPKI relying party software, the actual validator) and gortr (which implements the RPKI to Router protocol) on Debian 10 to provide RPKI validation to routers. If you are using testing or unstable then you can just skip the part about apt pinnings.

  • How To Install Ionic Framework on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ionic Framework on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ionic Framework is helpful for building Android and iOS programs faster. You must install those applications to create a hybrid mobile application. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Ionic Framework on a Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Configure NGINX as TCP/UDP Load Balancer in Linux

    In this article, we will learn how to configure NGINX as TCP and UDP Load balancer in linux for the applications deployed in Kubernetes cluster.

  • 8 Ways to Check CPU Clock Speed on Linux

    Learn different ways to check cpu clock speed in Linux. Linux system has many tools to grab processor information and grab its speed.

  • How to create Cron Jobs on Linux | FOSS Linux

    Creating and editing a cron job the most amazing part in Linux, where you don't need to restart cron or even your PC after creating or editing a cron job.

  • How to Install Ruby on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux - Linux Concept

    Nowadays, Ruby is the most popular language, especially for SaaS application development. It has a perfect and elegant syntax structure, and it is the language behind the ultimate robust framework known as Ruby on Rails. In this tutorial, we will explain the three different processes to install Ruby on Ubuntu 20.04 machine.

  • How To Install Docker And Pull Images From Docker Hub

    Learn how to install Docker and pull images from Docker Hub

  • Run Ocserv VPN Server & Apache/Nginx on the Same Box with HAProxy

    This tutorial will be showing you how to run OpenConnect VPN server (ocserv) and Apache/Nginx on the same box with HAProxy. OpenConnect (ocserv) is an open-source implementation of the Cisco AnyConnect VPN protocol.

Fedora Community Updates From Red Hat

  • Fedora program update: 2020-43

    Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Fedora 33 will be released on Tuesday! I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

  • Fedora status updates: September 2020

    Welcome to the newly-revitalized monthly set of updates on key areas within Fedora. This update includes Fedora Council representatives, Fedora Editions, and Fedora Objectives. The content here is based on the regular updates submitted to the Fedora Council, published to the project dashboard.

  • Fedora program update: 2020-42 – Fedora Community Blog

    Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Final freeze is underway. Please update the Release Readiness page with your team’s status. The Go/No-Go meeting is Thursday. I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

  • Fedora Community Blog monthly summary: September 2020

    In September, we published 18 posts. The site had 3,176 visits from 2,022 unique viewers. Readers wrote no comments. 13 visits came from Fedora Planet, while 872 came from search engines, and 199 came from the WordPress Android App.

  • GitLab AMA follow-up – Fedora Community Blog

    Last month, we invited folks from GitLab to a public Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. We collected questions from the community in advance about the upcoming Fedora migration to GitLab. The Community Platform Engineering (CPE) team has been working with GitLab for the past few months on understanding and troubleshooting the technical challenges associated with the migration. This AMA was a natural next step to enable the community to participate and give the Fedora community a chance to get to know some of the GitLab team members who are supporting the migration process. During the AMA session, Nuritzi Sanchez, Lindsay Olson, Jason Young, André Luís, Greg Myers, Michelle Gill, Daniel Gruesso, and Nick Thomas from GitLab sat down on IRC with the Fedora and CentOS communities to answer questions live.

  • Crashing saltstack minions on f33?

    It’s a _scope_id bug affecting Salt on Python 3.9. There’s a patch submitted upstream, and 3002+this patch is headed to updates-testing.

  • The Python Maintenance team is hiring

    The Python Maintenance team at Red Hat is looking for a software engineer to join us and help us maintain Python in Fedora and RHEL. Hey, Pythonistas. We’re looking for a software engineer to join us in the Python Maintenance team at Red Hat – our remote-friendly Brno-based team with members throughout the Czech Republic (including Prague and Ostrava) as well as abroad (France, partially Greece, US planned).

