today's howtos
Bash Process Substitution: How to Use it
Multiple commands and input/output redirections can be effectively used with bash process substitution.
How to Install Linux on Chromebook?
Chromebooks have gotten better since their launch and Linux support has made them even better. Hence, let's look at how you can install Linux on Chromebook.
How to Use Docker Run Command with Examples - LinuxBuz
The docker run command is one the most important command you should become familiar with. The docker run command is used to launch Docker containers from a specified image.
Running SecureDrop inside of podman containers on Fedora 33
Last week, while setting up a Fedora 33 system, I thought of running the SecureDrop development container there, but using podman instead of the Docker setup we have.
I tried to make minimal changes to our existing scripts. Added a ~/bin/docker file, with podman $@ inside (and the sha-bang line).
Adapting Docker and Kubernetes containers to run on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform - Red Hat Developer
Adapt existing Docker and Kubernetes containers to run on Red Hat OpenShift, and how to create new Kubernetes containers that can also run on OpenShift.
10 Ansible modules for Linux system automation | Opensource.com
These handy modules save time and hassle by automating many of your daily tasks, and they're easy to implement with a few commands.
7 Git tricks that changed my life | Opensource.com
These helpful tips will change the way you work with the popular version control system.
Manage content using Pulp Debian | Opensource.com
Mirror, sync, upload, and publish collections of software packages with the Pulp_Deb plugin.
Modberry 500 CM4 DIN Rail Industrial Computer Features Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
We’ve been writing about Techbase Modberry industrial embedded computers with DIN-Rail enclosures such as Modberry M500 or M2000 for several years. Most of their systems are powered by SBC’s like Raspberry Pi 4 or AAEON Up Squared, but they’ve also made models based on Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+, and with the launch of Raspberry Pi CM4, the company has now introduced Modberry 500 CM4 industrial computer powered by Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with up to 8GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash.
