Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security Podcast, GNU World Order, Linux in the Ham Shack and Linux Action News
-
Episode 221 – Security, magic, and FaceID – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about how to get started in security. It’s like the hero’s journey, but with security instead of magic. We then talk about what Webkit bringing Face ID and Touch ID to the browsers will mean.
-
GNU World Order 377
Fedora Silverblue.
-
LHS Episode #375: No Deliveries | Linux in the Ham Shack
Welcome to the 375th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short-topics episode, the hosts discuss the FCC relocating its offices, Logbook of the World, the new FST4 mode, Peertube, Hashicorp, RustyLinux, Ubuntu DragonOS, QRadioLink and much more. Thank you for tuning in and we hope you have a wonderful week.
-
Linux Action News 160
Ubuntu 20.10 is out, with official Raspberry Pi 4 desktop support. We try it out and report back. And our thoughts on the youtube-dl takedown.
Plus Edge is out for Linux, and PayPal gets bitcoin fever.
-
We've been writing about Techbase Modberry industrial embedded computers with DIN-Rail enclosures such as Modberry M500 or M2000 for several years. Most of their systems are powered by SBC's like Raspberry Pi 4 or AAEON Up Squared, but they've also made models based on Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+, and with the launch of Raspberry Pi CM4, the company has now introduced Modberry 500 CM4 industrial computer powered by Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with up to 8GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash.
