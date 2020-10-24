Games: AntiMicroX in Linux, GOG, Life of Delta, 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, Gravity Ace
-
Map Your Gamepad Buttons With Keyboard, Mouse, or Macros/Scripts Using AntiMicroX in Linux - It's FOSS
Gaming peripherals on Linux do not have a great reputation, but we do have some interesting open source tools that can make things easier for you. For instance, I’ve previously covered a tool Piper which lets you configure your gaming mouse.
This time, let me introduce you to an exciting open source tool that lets you utilize your game pad by mapping it to your keyboard, mouse, scripts, or macros.
-
GOG have put up their own spooky Halloween sale | GamingOnLinux
If you weren't convinced by anything Humble Store are currently offering in their Halloween sale, take a look over on the DRM-free store GOG with their big Halloween sale now on.
As usual, we've looked through to find some of the most interesting games that are supported on Linux and GOG to offer up a few suggestions to get you going.
-
Explore post-apocalyptic Japan as a little robot finding a lost friend in Life of Delta | GamingOnLinux
With an attention-grabbing art style, Life of Delta looks like it's going to be a very intriguing post-apocalyptic point and click adventure.
-
9 Monkeys of Shaolin is a great classic kung-fu movie inspired beat 'em up out now | GamingOnLinux
9 Monkeys of Shaolin gives us another wonderful beat 'em up with easy to use controls, thoroughly entertaining combat and some great visuals.
-
Gravity Ace is an excellent take on classic twin-stick cave-flying and it feels awesome | GamingOnLinux
Cave-flying is a genre that was big a very long time ago, now though not so much but Gravity Ace from John Watson entered Early Access recently and it's absolutely brilliant.
The idea of cave flyers are that you're always fighting against gravity while you pilot some sort of spaceship. Developer John Watson took that basic idea with Gravity Ace, threw a load of code at Godot Engine and came out with an Early Access game that shows how timeless certain types of genres can be. Gravity Ace has you fly, fight, and manoeuvre through various tight levels with intense gravitational fields and cramped firefights and it looks awesome while doing so.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 854 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Joplin and webdav
Joplin is a cross-platform note taking app that I use a lot to keep track of my projects, and to organize my notes and thoughts. Joplin allows you to create note books, and add an infinite number of notes to them. You can link between notes, link to external sources, add images, tables, etc. Everythin in markdown, very easy to learn and use. It’s basically an Evernote clone, without the subscription, and without one other thing that I’ll talk about later.
Programming/Development Leftovers
Ubuntu Touch OTA-14 Is Coming on November 4th with Better Support for Android 9 Devices
Coming hot on the heels of the Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 update, which arrived last month with support for the Sony Xperia X family and the OnePlus 3 and 3T devices, the upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-14 software update is currently scheduled for November 4th, 2020. In this release, the UBports development team focused their efforts on improving support for Android 9 devices, most specifically for the forthcoming Volla Phone, which will start shipping to backers next month and will also offer a variant powered by Ubuntu Touch.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
27 min 10 sec ago
50 min 14 sec ago
59 min 35 sec ago
1 hour 2 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
8 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 10 min ago