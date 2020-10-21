7 Best Free and Open Source Ruby-Based Web Content Management Systems
A web content management system (WCMS) is software designed to simplify the publication of Web content. In particular, it enables content creators to submit content without requiring technical knowledge of HTML or the uploading of files. A CMS is most commonly used in creating an intranet or in establishing a presence on the Web.
This type of software that keeps track of every piece of content on a Web site. Content can be simple text, photos, music, video, documents, or just about anything you can think of. A major advantage of using a CMS is that it requires almost no technical skill or knowledge to manage.
Not only do content management systems help website users with content editing, they also take care of a lot of “behind the scenes” work such as automatically generating navigation elements, making content searchable and indexable, keeping track of users, their permissions and security setting, and much more.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 7 high quality free Ruby-based Linux WCMS. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to manage a website.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 846 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: Buzzwords, Meson, Tracealyzer, LLVM, Python and Rust
ARM32 in Linux and Open Source Hardware Certification
LibreOffice: Presentation Size Decreasing and New Presentations About LibreOffice
Games: Monster Prom, Möbius Front '83 and League Of Legends
Recent comments
2 hours 19 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 17 min ago