-
How to Install and Setup Zsh in Ubuntu 20.04
This article is about installing and configuring ZSH on Ubuntu 20.04. This step applies to all Ubuntu-based distributions. ZSH stands for Z Shell which is a shell program for Unix-like operating systems. ZSH is an extended version of Bourne Shell which incorporates some features of BASH, KSH, TSH.
-
Using Microsoft SQL Server on Red Hat OpenShift [Ed: Red Hat boosting Microsoft's proprietary software]
-
How To Install SSH Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SSH Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenSSH (OpenBSD Secure Shell) is a connectivity tool that enables remote login via the SSH protocol, hence eliminating eavesdropping, connection hijacking, and other attacks. It helps to secure all network communications by encrypting all network traffic over multiple authentication methods through a secured tunnel.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of SSH Server on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Upgrade Linux Kernel On Various Distributions [Tutorial]
A kernel is the core of any operating system. Before you start calling Linux an operating system, you need to know the basic concept and Linux’s birth history. Linux is not an operating system; mainly, Linux is a kernel. Now, Let’s get to know about what a Kernel is! A kernel is a program that interacts between your hardware and software. When you insert any flash drive into your system, the Kernel detects that you have plugged in a pen drive. As Linux is an open-source kernel, you can update, upgrade and replace the Linux kernel if you know what you’re doing.
-
How to Clear Terminal Screen in Ubuntu and Other Linux
When you are working in the terminal, often you’ll find that your terminal screen is filled up with too many commands and their outputs.
You may want to clear the terminal to declutter the screen and focus on the next task you are going to perform. Clearing the Linux terminal screen helps a lot, trust me.
Clear Linux terminal with clear command
So, how do you clear terminal in Linux? The simplest and the most common way is to use the clear command:
clear
You need no option with the clear command. It’s that simple but there are some additional things you need to know about it.
-
How to Install Oh My Zsh in Ubuntu 20.04
When working with Unix-based environments our majority of time will be spent on working in a terminal. A good looking terminal will make us feel good and improves our productivity. This is where OH-MY-ZSH comes into play.
OH-MY-ZSH is an open-source framework for managing ZSH configuration and is community-driven. It comes bundled with tons of helpful functions, plugins, helpers, themes, and a few things that will make you better at the terminal. There are currently 275+ plugins and 150 themes supported.
-
How to Install and Use Siege Benchmarking Tool on Ubuntu 20.04
Siege is an open-source multi-threaded load testing and benchmarking tool for Linux. You can perform a stress test using a single URL with a specific number of users or you can put all URLs in files and. stress them simultaneously. It also allows you to test a web server with n number of users t number of times. Siege offers three modes of operation: Regression, internet simulation, and brute force.
-
How to add/remove PPA repositories in Debian
Linux users install the majority of the programs from their centralized official repository listed in the sources.list file. However, if the program is not listed in the repository list, you can install it via its PPA (personal package archive). These are unofficial repositories that Launchpad made available to users. Launchpad is a collaboration platform developed by Canonical that allows developers to upload their source package on it. Launchpad then makes those packages available for users to install the application from.
In this article, we will explain how you can use the Debian command line and GUI to manage PPA repositories in your system. We will explain in detail how to add, view, and remove a PPA repository.
Please note that we have used Debian 10 for running the commands and procedures discussed in this article. However, the same commands and procedures can also be followed in other versions of Debian.
-
Getting started with systemctl | Enable Sysadmin
How about a brief but thorough introduction to mastering systemctl? Enable yourself to use it today.
-
Programming: PHP, Raku and Python
A Look At The Performance Improvements With System76 Pop!_OS 20.10
At the end of last week System76 released Pop!_OS 20.10 as their customized distribution built atop Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla. For those curious here are some benchmarks of System76's Pop!_OS 20.10 versus 20.04 using the Thelio Major with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. Pop!_OS 20.10 has similar key package versions to Ubuntu 20.10 for which it is based: the Linux 5.8 kernel is at play, GNOME Shell 3.38.1, X.Org Server 1.20.8 by default, Mesa 20.2.1, GCC 10.2, Python 3.8.6, and numerous other package updates.
Programmable Boards, Windows Marketed as "Linux", and Open Hardware (Arduino)
Best Linux server distributions of 2020
Let the yearly wrap-ups begin! Thanks to COVID-19, we'll start them out just a wee bit early. And why not? It's not as if the last two months of the year are nearly as productive as the first 10. As we start to wind down the year, let's wind up the lists. This time around, I want to take a look back at what I believe to be the best Linux server distributions of 2020. Even though it was a tough year, there were still some exciting things to arrive in the tech industry. With Linux continuing to see big gains, especially in the world of enterprise computing, it should come as no surprise that the server world is being absolutely dominated by the open source platform.
