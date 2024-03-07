Linux 5.10, Linux 5.11 and Kroah-Hartman Speaks (Reported by Microsoft Tim)
Linux 5.10 rc1 LTS Released: What's New?
Linus Torvalds has released Linux 5.10 rc1, which is the new LTS release after 5.4. Although the update does not bring any major changes, it does bring many minor ones like driver updates, support for processors, and improvements in network and storage performance. More changes are expected until the final release in December.
Linux 5.11 To Bring Early Bits Around DisplayPort 2.0, Orphans The Frame-Buffer Layer - Phoronix
While Linux 5.10-rc1 was just released two days ago, the first pull request to DRM-Next of various changes was submitted today in beginning to stage material for inclusion with next year's Linux 5.11 kernel release.
There is a wide range of initial material that's built up in drm-misc-next and now on its way to DRM-Next for evaluation until the Linux 5.11 merge window begins in December.
Linux kernel's Kroah-Hartman: We're not struggling to get new coders, it's code review that's the bottleneck • The Register
Speaking in an "Ask the Experts" session at the online Open Source Summit Europe conference today, Linux kernel's stable branch maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman said there are plenty of new contributors to the code though the bottleneck is finding the people to review it.
Perhaps in response to comments reported here from Linux Foundation board member Sarah Novotny, Kroah-Hartman was asked whether the reliance on plain-text email for submitting kernel patches for discussion was deterring new contributors.
“That is not what’s holding back contributions,” Kroah-Hartman told the virtual audience. "We have over 200 new developers show up every single release. So every three months we have 200 new developers. We do not have a problem of new developers right now.
“Yes, it is hard to get your email client to work but we have it documented really well … we have tutorials, posts on how to do this. We’ve [also] been working on lore.kernel.org to make things easier. But our main bottleneck is maintainers. It’s reviewing.”
