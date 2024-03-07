Games: Avorion, Iratus: Wrath of the Necromancer, Little Ghost and LEd
Avorion - Black Market expansion is due on November 2, has a new trailer up | GamingOnLinux
The huge open-world space sandbox Avorion has the first expansion releasing on November 2, along with plenty more details revealed and a trailer.
It's going to include quite a lot of extra content for those who wants it. Avorion already had a huge open world with lots to do, and you can spend hours in it easily thanks to the deep ship-building mechanics. This expansion is aimed it those who want more story and more game mechanics overall though with 20 new story missions, side-missions and events. There's a new hacking ability, a Black Market to trade at with illegal and stolen space goods along with weapons and upgrades only found there. On top of that there's The Convoy story event, that has a huge convoy attempt an expedition towards the center of the galaxy and you can choose to join or fight it.
Iratus: Wrath of the Necromancer expands the reverse dungeon crawler - out now | GamingOnLinux
Iratus: Wrath of the Necromancer is the brand new expansion to Iratus: Lord of the Dead, the pretty good reverse dungeon crawler where you control evil forces trying to make their way to the surface.
For those that missed it, the base game Iratus: Lord of the Dead added Linux support along with the 1.0 release back in April 2020. Giving a similar style to the likes of Darkest Dungeon, without the brutal difficulty and much more of a turn-based dungeon crawling battler than anything else.
Little Ghost Project is an upcoming spooky modern 3D point and click adventure | GamingOnLinux
Now crowdfunding on the Ulule platform, Little Ghost Project is a story driven adventure game, which aims to be a tribute to classic point and click adventures from Ron Gilbert and Tim Schafer, such as Monkey Island, Maniac Mansion or Grim Fandango along with more modern features.
Created by French team Jolly Roger Productions, it's a fully 3D afventure with a world of the dead inspired in style by Tim Burton movies like The Nighmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride with an original satirical comedy story and a cast of colourful characters they say should be suitable for all ages.
"Imagine a world full of ghouls, ghosts, vampires and many other terrifying undead! A world following its own rules and codes. A world where the living are real bogeymen for children."
Modern open source level editor 'LEd' has a new release with the first Linux build | GamingOnLinux
Announced and highlighted back here in September, LEd is a modern open source level editor from the previous development lead on Dead Cells.
Looks like they've started getting their Linux support into better shape too, with the 0.4.0 release that went out recently having their first attempt at a standalone Linux build with help from the community. This is why open source is great, anyone can get involved.
