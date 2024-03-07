Videos and Audiocasts: Pop!_OS 20.10, Fedora 33, Late Night Linux, The Python Podcast
-
Pop!_OS 20.10 - Full Review - YouTube
System76 recently released the latest version of their popular Linux distribution, Pop!_OS 20.10. In this review, I go over what you can expect from the latest version and share my thoughts. We'll take a look at the new features (and more).
-
Why Linux Users Should Pay Attention To Fedora 33
Fedora 33 is a crucial (and awesome) Linux distro release for many reasons, including the new Welcome screen, Wayland stability and GNOME 3.38. Schykle is here to break it all down and explain why this is such an important version to pay attention to.
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 101 – Late Night Linux
Drama with open source office suites, the RIAA attacks open source, a new Ubuntu release complete with Raspberry Pi support, new Arm hardware, and the usual KDE goodness.
-
Power Up Your Java Using Python With JPype - The Python Podcast
Python and Java are two of the most popular programming languages in the world, and have both been around for over 20 years. In that time there have been numerous attempts to provide interoperability between them, with varying methods and levels of success. One such project is JPype, which allows you to use Java classes in your Python code. In this episode the current maintainer, Karl Nelson, explains why he chose it as his preferred tool for combining these ecosystems, how he and his team are using it, and when and how you might want to use it for your own projects. He also discusses the work he has done to enable use of JPype on Android, and what is in store for the future of the project. If you have ever wanted to use a library or module from Java, but the rest of your project is already in Python, then this episode is definitely worth a listen.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 780 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: PHP, Raku and Python
A Look At The Performance Improvements With System76 Pop!_OS 20.10
At the end of last week System76 released Pop!_OS 20.10 as their customized distribution built atop Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla. For those curious here are some benchmarks of System76's Pop!_OS 20.10 versus 20.04 using the Thelio Major with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. Pop!_OS 20.10 has similar key package versions to Ubuntu 20.10 for which it is based: the Linux 5.8 kernel is at play, GNOME Shell 3.38.1, X.Org Server 1.20.8 by default, Mesa 20.2.1, GCC 10.2, Python 3.8.6, and numerous other package updates.
Programmable Boards, Windows Marketed as "Linux", and Open Hardware (Arduino)
Best Linux server distributions of 2020
Let the yearly wrap-ups begin! Thanks to COVID-19, we'll start them out just a wee bit early. And why not? It's not as if the last two months of the year are nearly as productive as the first 10. As we start to wind down the year, let's wind up the lists. This time around, I want to take a look back at what I believe to be the best Linux server distributions of 2020. Even though it was a tough year, there were still some exciting things to arrive in the tech industry. With Linux continuing to see big gains, especially in the world of enterprise computing, it should come as no surprise that the server world is being absolutely dominated by the open source platform.
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago