Programmable Boards, Windows Marketed as "Linux", and Open Hardware (Arduino)
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion. The combination will create the industry’s leading high performance computing company, significantly expanding the breadth of AMD’s product portfolio and customer set across diverse growth markets where Xilinx is an established leader. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to AMD margins, EPS and free cash flow generation and deliver industry-leading growth.
Following the rumors earlier this month that AMD was in talks to acquire Xilinx, a deal has been announced this morning.
Chuwi LarkBox Pro mini PC gets a faster Celeron J4125 processor, sells for $179 [Ed: Can sites that call themselves "Linux" stop marketing hardware that strictly comes with Microsoft Windows?]
The mini PC ships with Windows 10 Home, but it can also run Linux distributions.
MINISFORUM X35G Review: The Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux Experience [Ed: MINISFORUM is now spamming sites with its Windows-only PCs, calling them Linux. It's only Windows that comes out of the box. Only Windows.]
Linux (Ubuntu 20.04 LTS) works out of the box
MINISFORUM EliteMini H31G Coffee Lake Mini PC Review with Windows & Linux
MINISFORUM have launched their EliteMini H31G which combines a desktop CPU with a discrete graphics card in a mini PC form factor. It supports various Intel 9th and 8th gen desktop processors combined with an NVIDIA Geforce GTX1050 Ti graphics card and targets both gamers and content creators.
Oplà IoT Kit is Arduino's first open programmable IoT platform
Arduino is well-known for its maker boards and shields that are sometimes sold as part of kits to experiment with electronics. Arduino Oplà IoT kit is a little different as it looks more like an actual consumer product once assembled. Powered by an Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 board, it is designed to make getting started with IoT easy for beginners, while still allowing more advanced users to customize and hack their smart home applications.
Arduino Blog » This machine dispenses labels, making it easier to peel them off
Labels are easy enough to take off of a roll, but doing so repeatedly while trying to keep count, could perhaps change one’s mind. If you find yourself having to apply label after label… after label, then an Arduino-based dispenser like Mr Innovative’s could be just the thing you need to streamline the process.
The automated machine uses a stepper motor to pull labels past a series of rods, separating the sticky-backed “FRAGILE” sign upon encountering an especially abrupt change in direction. An IR sensor beneath detects the presence of the label, keeping the device from advancing further until it’s removed.
Programming: PHP, Raku and Python
A Look At The Performance Improvements With System76 Pop!_OS 20.10
At the end of last week System76 released Pop!_OS 20.10 as their customized distribution built atop Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla. For those curious here are some benchmarks of System76's Pop!_OS 20.10 versus 20.04 using the Thelio Major with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. Pop!_OS 20.10 has similar key package versions to Ubuntu 20.10 for which it is based: the Linux 5.8 kernel is at play, GNOME Shell 3.38.1, X.Org Server 1.20.8 by default, Mesa 20.2.1, GCC 10.2, Python 3.8.6, and numerous other package updates.
Best Linux server distributions of 2020
Let the yearly wrap-ups begin! Thanks to COVID-19, we'll start them out just a wee bit early. And why not? It's not as if the last two months of the year are nearly as productive as the first 10. As we start to wind down the year, let's wind up the lists. This time around, I want to take a look back at what I believe to be the best Linux server distributions of 2020. Even though it was a tough year, there were still some exciting things to arrive in the tech industry. With Linux continuing to see big gains, especially in the world of enterprise computing, it should come as no surprise that the server world is being absolutely dominated by the open source platform.
