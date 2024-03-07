Language Selection

Tuesday 27th of October 2020
OSS
Ubuntu
  • Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 654

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 654 for the week of October 18 – 24, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.

  • Apache HTTP Server

    The Apache HTTP server (or simply Apache) was launched in 1995 as an outgrowth of a public domain httpd project from the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA). According to the Apache website, development of that project stalled, so a group of webmasters got together to coordinate their own changes, extensions, and bug fixes in the form of patches. These developers, including Brian Behlendorf, Cliff Skolnick, and others, formed the basis of the original Apache Group, which in turn became The Apache Software Foundation.

    After launch, Apache quickly became the most popular web server on the Internet. The project is now developed and maintained, along with hundreds of other projects, by The Apache Software Foundation and is released under the terms of Apache License 2.0.

  • 8 Great Free Photo And Video Editing Software To Use For Beginners

    Blender

    On Linux, Ios, and PCs, Blender is another one of the most outstanding free video editing applications on the marketplace today. Blender is a fully free-to-use open-source platform. Blender was developed as a 3D animation kit, but it comes with a very convenient video editor.

    The video editor for Blender is an appropriate one for much of your video needs. This editor requires simple acts such as video cutting and sequencing to be done. It also helps you to do more difficult tasks, such as camera masking. This software makes it a compelling video editing that caters to beginners as well as experienced users.

    Shotcut

    Shotcut is completely an open-source software, like Blender. This platform suggests that you get linked to all the software without paying the update after installing it. This film editor provides a wide variety of file formats, and there is an excellent selection of instructional videos.

    Although this video editing app has excellent functionality, the interface can seem a little funky to some people. Initially, the platform Linux designed this application, and it sure reflects that. But, it is still a value video editor underneath the covers.

    [...]

    Openshot

    Openshot is a fully open-source, which renders it one of the most available tools for video editing. It’s simple to use drag and drop design and remind some Mac users a little more of iMovie.

    Openshot, though, contains more functionality, including infinite textures and audio mixing, than iMovie. This free editor achieves a good compromise among sophisticated functionality and a primary interface. When you build switches between scenes, it also enables real-time displays.

    GIMP

    GIMP is a popular picture editing app, shortened for GNU Image Processing Program, which features highly advanced and efficient tools. It is not for the faint-hearted or for those who do not understand much about pictures’ processing.

    Due to its software and functionality, it has been widely touted as a better Photoshop substitute. It contains the same resources for editing, blending, paints, text, and more. You can use presets and plugins in an instant, as well, but there is no cataloging feature.

  • Making the Business Case for Contributing to Open Source
  • Sending logs from syslog-ng to Grafana Loki - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community

    Loki is one of the latest applications that lets you aggregate and query log messages, and of course to visualize logs using Grafana. It does not index the contents of log messages, only the labels associated with logs. This way, processing and storing log messages requires less resources, making Loki more cost-effective. Promtail, the log collector component of Loki, can collect log messages using the new, RFC5424 syslog protocol. This is where syslog-ng can send its log messages.

    From this blog, you can learn a minimal Loki & Promtail setup. We will send logs from syslog-ng, and as a first step, will check them with logcli, a command line utility for Loki. Once it works, we will also install Grafana in a container and query Loki from there.

Programming: PHP, Raku and Python

  • PHP version 7.3.24RC1 and 7.4.12RC1 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog

    Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages. RPM of PHP version 7.4.12RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32-33 or remi-php74-test repository for Fedora 31 and Enterprise Linux 7-8. RPM of PHP version 7.3.24RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 31 or remi-php73-test repository for Enterprise Linux.

  • PHP - Removing Specific Element from An Array – TecAdmin

    Q. How do I remove a specific element from an array using PHP. In this tutorial, you will learn two PHP unset() and array_splice() methods to remove specific array elements.

  • 2020.43 Release And Star

    Quite a number of releases this week(end): Alexander Kiryuhin released the Rakudo 2020.10 compiler release, Claudio Ramirez immediately provided many Linux package versions of that release, and JJ Merelo updated the standard Raku Alpine Docker image, as well as the special Raku Alpine Docker Image for testing modules by module developers.

  • Retrieving Email and Phone No. for a Desktop App from Google Contacts using Python and Gmail API | by Aritra Roy | Analytics Vidhya | Medium | Codementor

    Though python has been created by Guido van Rossum as a hobby project in the 90’s decade, it has become the most popular language now. Due to its ability to work in various fields and easy syntax python is now used in Big-Data Analysis, ML & AI, Deep-learning, image-processing as well as in web development, game development, and so on. Moreover, it has plenty of libraries which one can use to easily and quickly complete the task.

  • Working with Numbers in Python | FOSS Linux

    In this "Working for Python" tutorial, we shall see the various ways to use the Integers, Floating point numbers, and complex numbers with practical examples.

  • New book: Create Graphical User Interfaces with Python

A Look At The Performance Improvements With System76 Pop!_OS 20.10

At the end of last week System76 released Pop!_OS 20.10 as their customized distribution built atop Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla. For those curious here are some benchmarks of System76's Pop!_OS 20.10 versus 20.04 using the Thelio Major with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. Pop!_OS 20.10 has similar key package versions to Ubuntu 20.10 for which it is based: the Linux 5.8 kernel is at play, GNOME Shell 3.38.1, X.Org Server 1.20.8 by default, Mesa 20.2.1, GCC 10.2, Python 3.8.6, and numerous other package updates. Read more

Programmable Boards, Windows Marketed as "Linux", and Open Hardware (Arduino)

  • AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader

    AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion. The combination will create the industry’s leading high performance computing company, significantly expanding the breadth of AMD’s product portfolio and customer set across diverse growth markets where Xilinx is an established leader. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to AMD margins, EPS and free cash flow generation and deliver industry-leading growth.

  • AMD To Acquire Xilinx In $35 Billion Stock Deal - Phoronix

    Following the rumors earlier this month that AMD was in talks to acquire Xilinx, a deal has been announced this morning.

  • Chuwi LarkBox Pro mini PC gets a faster Celeron J4125 processor, sells for $179 [Ed: Can sites that call themselves "Linux" stop marketing hardware that strictly comes with Microsoft Windows?]

    The mini PC ships with Windows 10 Home, but it can also run Linux distributions.

  • MINISFORUM X35G Review: The Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux Experience [Ed: MINISFORUM is now spamming sites with its Windows-only PCs, calling them Linux. It's only Windows that comes out of the box. Only Windows.]

    Linux (Ubuntu 20.04 LTS) works out of the box

  • MINISFORUM EliteMini H31G Coffee Lake Mini PC Review with Windows & Linux

    MINISFORUM have launched their EliteMini H31G which combines a desktop CPU with a discrete graphics card in a mini PC form factor. It supports various Intel 9th and 8th gen desktop processors combined with an NVIDIA Geforce GTX1050 Ti graphics card and targets both gamers and content creators.

  • Oplà IoT Kit is Arduino's first open programmable IoT platform

    Arduino is well-known for its maker boards and shields that are sometimes sold as part of kits to experiment with electronics. Arduino Oplà IoT kit is a little different as it looks more like an actual consumer product once assembled. Powered by an Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 board, it is designed to make getting started with IoT easy for beginners, while still allowing more advanced users to customize and hack their smart home applications.

  • Arduino Blog » This machine dispenses labels, making it easier to peel them off

    Labels are easy enough to take off of a roll, but doing so repeatedly while trying to keep count, could perhaps change one’s mind. If you find yourself having to apply label after label… after label, then an Arduino-based dispenser like Mr Innovative’s could be just the thing you need to streamline the process. The automated machine uses a stepper motor to pull labels past a series of rods, separating the sticky-backed “FRAGILE” sign upon encountering an especially abrupt change in direction. An IR sensor beneath detects the presence of the label, keeping the device from advancing further until it’s removed.

Best Linux server distributions of 2020

Let the yearly wrap-ups begin! Thanks to COVID-19, we'll start them out just a wee bit early. And why not? It's not as if the last two months of the year are nearly as productive as the first 10. As we start to wind down the year, let's wind up the lists. This time around, I want to take a look back at what I believe to be the best Linux server distributions of 2020. Even though it was a tough year, there were still some exciting things to arrive in the tech industry. With Linux continuing to see big gains, especially in the world of enterprise computing, it should come as no surprise that the server world is being absolutely dominated by the open source platform. Read more

