today's howtos
-
Do You Need a Boot Partition in Linux? - Make Tech Easier
If you fire up a partitioning tool and point it at your hard disk drive, it’s quite probable you will see a small boot partition before everything else. It may only eat up a tiny fraction of your hard disk drive and not appear when actively using the computer. Is that partition essential? Can you delete it? Read on to find the answers to whether you need a dedicated boot partition on your Linux installation.
-
How To Install SQLite on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial we will show you how to install SQLite on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required package by SQLite
-
How to Quickly Set Up a Mail Server on Ubuntu 20.04 with Modoboa
Quickly set up your own email server on Ubuntu 20.04 with Modoboa, which is a free and open-source mail hosting and management platform designed to work with Postfix SMTP server and Dovecot IMAP/POP3 server.
-
How to install the Kubernetes dashboard > Tux-Techie
The Kubernetes dashboard provides a way to manage your Kubernetes cluster from your browser. You can easily check CPU usage, memory usage, and overall health of your cluster with the dashboard. You can also deploy applications from the dashboard and much more. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Kubernetes dashboard on a cluster running in Ubuntu 20.04. We will also set up an admin account and log in to the dashboard with a token. Check out this article to learn how to set up a Kubernetes cluster.
-
Beginner's guide to NGINX SSL CONFIGURATION - The Linux GURUS
Security is one of the main concerns that needs to be addressed on priority for all applications or websites. All websites are required to have a valid SSL certificate installed in order to encrypt the data packets/traffic between users & websites. Even web browsers show a warning when we visit a website that does not have SSL certificate installed.
In this tutorial, we will discuss how we can perform Nginx SSL configuration to configure a SSL certificate to secure our websites hosted on Nginx. So start the complete process for Nginx SSL configuration but let’s discuss the prerequisites first.
-
Pandora Client Pithos 1.5.1 Released [Ubuntu PPA] | UbuntuHandbook
Pithos, native Pandora Radio client for Linux, released version 1.5.1 a day ago with minor bug-fixes and improvements.
[...]
If you’re OK with the containerized flatpak package. Pithos 1.5.1 has been made into flathub.org for most Linux systems.
For those prefer .deb package, the unofficial PPA is available for Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Mint 20, Ubuntu 20.10.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 978 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Flatkill and Latest Security Patches
NixOS 20.09 released
Stabilization of the NixOS happens a month before planned release. The goal is to have as little as possible continuous integration (Hydra) jobs failing before the release is cut. While we would like to release on time, a high quality release is more important. Individuals who contributed to stabilizing this release: volth, Robert Scott, Tim Steinbach, WORLDofPEACE, Maximilian Bosch, Thomas Tuegel, Doron Behar, Vladimír Čunát, Jonathan Ringer, Maciej Krüger, and 190 others!
Python Programming
Chemtool: Open-source Chemical Structure drawing program
Chemtool is a lightweight application for drawing chemical structures like organic molecules. It's originally written by Thomas Volk from Germany. Later on, more developers came to aid for development and code maintenance. [...] The program is created for Linux X systems, it does not work on Windows or macOS. License Chemtool is released under GNU General Public License.
Recent comments
1 min ago
4 min 27 sec ago
53 min 14 sec ago
54 min 39 sec ago
57 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago