Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 27th of October 2020 07:51:33 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Do You Need a Boot Partition in Linux? - Make Tech Easier

    If you fire up a partitioning tool and point it at your hard disk drive, it’s quite probable you will see a small boot partition before everything else. It may only eat up a tiny fraction of your hard disk drive and not appear when actively using the computer. Is that partition essential? Can you delete it? Read on to find the answers to whether you need a dedicated boot partition on your Linux installation.

  • How To Install SQLite on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial we will show you how to install SQLite on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, as well as some extra required package by SQLite

  • How to Quickly Set Up a Mail Server on Ubuntu 20.04 with Modoboa

    Quickly set up your own email server on Ubuntu 20.04 with Modoboa, which is a free and open-source mail hosting and management platform designed to work with Postfix SMTP server and Dovecot IMAP/POP3 server.

  • How to install the Kubernetes dashboard > Tux-Techie

    The Kubernetes dashboard provides a way to manage your Kubernetes cluster from your browser. You can easily check CPU usage, memory usage, and overall health of your cluster with the dashboard. You can also deploy applications from the dashboard and much more. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Kubernetes dashboard on a cluster running in Ubuntu 20.04. We will also set up an admin account and log in to the dashboard with a token. Check out this article to learn how to set up a Kubernetes cluster.

  • Beginner's guide to NGINX SSL CONFIGURATION - The Linux GURUS

    Security is one of the main concerns that needs to be addressed on priority for all applications or websites. All websites are required to have a valid SSL certificate installed in order to encrypt the data packets/traffic between users & websites. Even web browsers show a warning when we visit a website that does not have SSL certificate installed.

    In this tutorial, we will discuss how we can perform Nginx SSL configuration to configure a SSL certificate to secure our websites hosted on Nginx. So start the complete process for Nginx SSL configuration but let’s discuss the prerequisites first.

  • Pandora Client Pithos 1.5.1 Released [Ubuntu PPA] | UbuntuHandbook

    Pithos, native Pandora Radio client for Linux, released version 1.5.1 a day ago with minor bug-fixes and improvements.

    [...]

    If you’re OK with the containerized flatpak package. Pithos 1.5.1 has been made into flathub.org for most Linux systems.

    For those prefer .deb package, the unofficial PPA is available for Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Mint 20, Ubuntu 20.10.

Flatkill and Latest Security Patches

  • Confronting Flatkill: The Case Against Flatpaks - YouTube

    Flatpaks are are very useful tool however, they're not perfect and some people have taken it upon themselves to show off the problems that exist with them in this case this author discusses some of the security problems but they make a few very simple mistakes along the way.

  • Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (thunderbird), Fedora (createrepo_c, dnf-plugins-core, dnf-plugins-extras, librepo, livecd-tools, and pdns-recursor), openSUSE (firefox and mailman), Oracle (firefox), Red Hat (chromium-browser, java-1.8.0-openjdk, and Satellite 6.8), Scientific Linux (java-1.8.0-openjdk), SUSE (libvirt), and Ubuntu (blueman, firefox, mysql-5.7, mysql-8.0, php7.4, and ruby-kramdown).

NixOS 20.09 released

Stabilization of the NixOS happens a month before planned release. The goal is to have as little as possible continuous integration (Hydra) jobs failing before the release is cut. While we would like to release on time, a high quality release is more important. Individuals who contributed to stabilizing this release: volth, Robert Scott, Tim Steinbach, WORLDofPEACE, Maximilian Bosch, Thomas Tuegel, Doron Behar, Vladimír Čunát, Jonathan Ringer, Maciej Krüger, and 190 others! Read more

Python Programming

  • Equality vs Identity

    You're probably already familiar with equality: that's the == operator. identity uses the is operator.

  • Creating a Binary Search in Python – Real Python

    Binary search is a classic algorithm in computer science. It often comes up in programming contests and technical interviews. Implementing binary search turns out to be a challenging task, even when you understand the concept. Unless you’re curious or have a specific assignment, you should always leverage existing libraries to do a binary search in Python or any other language.

  • How to Set Axis Range (xlim, ylim) in Matplotlib

    Matplotlib is one of the most widely used data visualization libraries in Python. Much of Matplotlib's popularity comes from its customization options - you can tweak just about any element from its hierarchy of objects. In this tutorial, we'll take a look at how to set the axis range (xlim, ylim) in Matplotlib, to truncate or expand the view to specific limits.

  • On code isolation in Python | Artem Golubin

    I started learning Python in 2009, and I had a pretty challenging task and somewhat unusual use of Python. I was working on a desktop application that used PyQT for GUI and Python as the main language. To hide the code, I embedded Python interpreter into a standalone Windows executable. There are a lot of solutions to do so (e.g. pyinstaller, pyexe), and they all work similarly. They compile your Python scripts to bytecode files and bundle them with an interpreter into an executable. Compiling scripts down to bytecode makes it harder for people with bad intentions to get the source code and crack or hack your software. Bytecode has to be extracted from the executable and decompiled. It can also produce obfuscated code that is much harder to understand.

  • Python Software Foundation Fellow Members for Q3 2020

    It's that time of year! Let us welcome the new PSF Fellows for Q3! T

Chemtool: Open-source Chemical Structure drawing program

Chemtool is a lightweight application for drawing chemical structures like organic molecules. It's originally written by Thomas Volk from Germany. Later on, more developers came to aid for development and code maintenance. [...] The program is created for Linux X systems, it does not work on Windows or macOS. License Chemtool is released under GNU General Public License. Read more

