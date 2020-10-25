Programming Leftovers
-
Rust Lands Experimental Cranelift-Based Code Generator - Much Faster Debug Build Times - Phoronix
Landing yesterday within the Rust code-base is the initial version of a Cranelift code generator back-end. By leveraging the Cranelift code generator that is developed as part of the Bytecode Alliance for WebAssembly, Rustc with Cranelift can experince much faster debug builds.
The pull request adding rustc_codegen_cranelift as an alternative code generator for the Rust compiler has been merged. When compiling Rust code with the debug mode set, this has the potential of speeding up compile times by 20~30% compared to the debug mode LLVM builds.
-
Qt 6 Additional Libraries via Package Manager
With Qt 6 we want to provide more flexibility via leveraging a package manager in addition to Qt Online Installer. The new package manager functionality, based on conan.io (https://conan.io), allows providing more packages to the users without increasing the complexity of the baseline Qt. In addition to the packages provided by Qt, the package manager can be used for getting content from other sources.
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 84: Reverse Integer and Find Square Matrices | laurent_r [blogs.perl.org]
These are some answers to the Week 84 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a few days (November 1, 2020). This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 752 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Flatkill and Latest Security Patches
NixOS 20.09 released
Stabilization of the NixOS happens a month before planned release. The goal is to have as little as possible continuous integration (Hydra) jobs failing before the release is cut. While we would like to release on time, a high quality release is more important. Individuals who contributed to stabilizing this release: volth, Robert Scott, Tim Steinbach, WORLDofPEACE, Maximilian Bosch, Thomas Tuegel, Doron Behar, Vladimír Čunát, Jonathan Ringer, Maciej Krüger, and 190 others!
Python Programming
Chemtool: Open-source Chemical Structure drawing program
Chemtool is a lightweight application for drawing chemical structures like organic molecules. It's originally written by Thomas Volk from Germany. Later on, more developers came to aid for development and code maintenance. [...] The program is created for Linux X systems, it does not work on Windows or macOS. License Chemtool is released under GNU General Public License.
Recent comments
1 min ago
4 min 27 sec ago
53 min 14 sec ago
54 min 39 sec ago
57 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago