3.1 pound System76 Galago Pro Linux laptop with Intel Tiger Lake coming soon
The System76 Galago Pro is a thin and light laptop powered by either Ubuntu Linux or Pop!_OS, which is a custom Linux distribution developed by System76.
While the company has been offering versions of the Galago Pro for a few years, the latest version will be one of the first System76 laptops sporting an 11th-gen Intel Core processor.
The new Galago Pro is coming soon and it supports up to an Intel Core i701165G7 Tiger Lake processor with Intel Xe graphics. There’s also optional support for an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 discrete GPU.
