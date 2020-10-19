today's howtos
-
How to install CentOS 8 workstation
CentOS is a rock-solid, reliable Linux distribution similar to Debian, but with RPMs and RedHat technology rather than DEB and Debian tech. It’s used a lot on servers, but did you know that you can also use it as a desktop Linux distribution?
-
Adding a USB Datastore and Creating a VM on ESXi on Arm -- Virtualization Review
I downloaded the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS iso and used SCP to copy it over to the USB drive on my ESXi server. I also used the host client to create a 3 vCPU, 2GB RAM VM on it.
I started the VM, opened a console to it, and installed Ubuntu by using the defaults. This took longer than it did on my x86 servers, but it did get created nevertheless, and I was able to use the console and SSH to access it.
-
How to install Minecraft on Deepin 20 - YouTube
-
TCP Analysis with Wireshark | Linux Journal
Transmission Control is an essential aspect of network activity and governs the behavior of many services we take for granted. When sending your emails or just browsing the web you are relying on TCP to send and receive your packets in a reliable fashion. Thanks to two DARPA scientists, Vinton Cerf and Bob Kahn who developed TCP/IP in 1970, we have a specific set of rules that define how we communicate over a network. When Vinton and Bob first conceptualized TCP/IP, they set up a basic network topology and a device that can interface between two other hosts.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 809 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
WordPress 5.6 Second Beta and WordPress Survey
FreeBSD 12.2
Games: Stadia, Graveyard Keeper and Wildermyth
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
8 hours 42 min ago
8 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 34 min ago
9 hours 36 min ago
9 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago