Bcachefs Linux File-System Sent Out For Review With Exciting Feature Progress
Bcachefs has been developed for a half-decade now as the Linux file-system born out of the block cache "bcache" kernel code. Kent Overstreet continues spearheading the work and while it's been quiet in recent months today he sent out a new round of Bcachefs patches for review on the Linux kernel mailing list.
Bcachefs is a copy-on-write file-system aiming to compete with the likes of ZFS and Btrfs with features being worked on like Zstd/LZ4 compression, native encryption, advanced checksumming, support for multiple block devices RAID, and more.
The on-disk format for Bcachefs has been firmed up for a while and last year saw core feature work being completed. Patches were sent out for review then albeit never mainlined while today the latest Bcachefs patches are out on the LKML.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 831 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
WordPress 5.6 Second Beta and WordPress Survey
FreeBSD 12.2
Games: Stadia, Graveyard Keeper and Wildermyth
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
8 hours 42 min ago
8 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 34 min ago
9 hours 36 min ago
9 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago