Torvalds says no need to name successor as that will take care of itself
Linux creator Linus Torvalds says it won't be necessary for him to name a successor to take over from him as head of the Linux kernel project because "it will be fairly clear who it is".
"Not because this is some democracy and people would vote on it and there's a clear winner, but because these things really happen on their own: a 'successor' isn't somebody who gets anointed as such, they end up just doing the work and making themselves one that way," Torvalds told iTWire during an interview this week.
As usual, he offered views on a wide range of topics, among them the way he has coped with life during the pandemic and also about his life in a country which is split along partisan lines.
He was interviewed by email. His answers are, as usual, given in full.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1038 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Bcachefs Linux File-System Sent Out For Review With Exciting Feature Progress
Bcachefs has been developed for a half-decade now as the Linux file-system born out of the block cache "bcache" kernel code. Kent Overstreet continues spearheading the work and while it's been quiet in recent months today he sent out a new round of Bcachefs patches for review on the Linux kernel mailing list. Bcachefs is a copy-on-write file-system aiming to compete with the likes of ZFS and Btrfs with features being worked on like Zstd/LZ4 compression, native encryption, advanced checksumming, support for multiple block devices RAID, and more. The on-disk format for Bcachefs has been firmed up for a while and last year saw core feature work being completed. Patches were sent out for review then albeit never mainlined while today the latest Bcachefs patches are out on the LKML.
today's howtos
WordPress 5.6 Second Beta and WordPress Survey
FreeBSD 12.2
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
36 min 35 sec ago
42 min 48 sec ago
44 min 16 sec ago
47 min 20 sec ago
49 min 49 sec ago
51 min 50 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 18 min ago