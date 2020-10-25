Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
-
Arduino Blog » ESUB Tracks is a smart bicycle helmet with built-in electronics for enhanced safety
Bike helmets can help minimize injuries in the event of an accident, but could a helmet also be used to help prevent a crash, or even enhance your riding experience? ESUB Tracks from WertelOberfell attempts to do both, featuring a variety of electronic enhancements which are powered by photovoltaic cells wrapped around its outer surface.
ESUB Tracks includes a lighting arrangement on the back for turn signaling, triggered using voice commands to the helmet’s piezoelectric microphone. Additionally, it has a sensor to detect rapidly approaching vehicles from behind, warning the wearer of this condition via haptic feedback. Bone-conductive speakers are provided for listening to Bluetooth audio, and if all of that wasn’t enough, it even tightens down the straps when the buckle is fastened.
-
Take part in the PA Raspberry Pi Competition for UK schools
-
ESP32-S2 board targets battery-powered applications with 30uA deep sleep power consumption
A few months ago, Olimex unveiled renders of ESP32-S2-Devkit-LiPo WiFi board that was supposed to consume as little as 2uA in sleep mode, follows ESP32-S2-Saola-1 board form factor and pinout, and adds an ultra-efficient circuitry to support LiPo batteries. The good news is that Olimex has now launched two versions of their ESP32-S2 board optimized for battery-powered applications with ESP32-S2-DevKit-Lipo and ESP32-S2-WROVER-DevKit-Lipo (with 2MB PSRAM) going for 5.56 Euros and 6.36 Euros respectively.
-
Testing PTFE Tube for 3D Printing
Karl here. I’m back with a short article on some testing that I did on PTFE tube. When I received the Sovol SV02 3D printer it came with some baby blue replacement PTFE tube. It came preinstalled with the regular white stuff that most Bowden style printers come with. I have also been thinking about different ways to use the Retraction Calibration Tool I created.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 802 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Making Linux More Like Windows
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 29 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 40 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago