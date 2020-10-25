Programming Leftovers
PyTorch 1.7.0 Now Available - Exxact
PyTorch is a widely used, open source deep learning platform used for easily writing neural network layers in Python enabling a seamless workflow from research to production. Based on Torch, PyTorch has become a powerful machine learning framework favored by esteemed researchers around the world.
The newest stable release of PyTorch, version 1.7.0, has a number of new highlights including CUDA 11, New APIs for FFTs, Windows support for Distributed training and more.
Stefan Scherfke: Raise … from … in Python
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #444 (Oct. 27, 2020)
Program in Arm6 assembly language on a Raspberry Pi | Opensource.com
Assembly language offers special insights into how machines work and how they can be programmed.
How JavaScript became a serious programming language
JavaScript's humble start began in 1995, when it was created in just 10 days by Brendan Eich, then an employee with Netscape Communications Corporation. JavaScript has come a long way since then, from a tool to make websites pretty to a serious programming language.
In its early days, JavaScript was considered a visual tool that made websites a little more fun and attractive. Languages like Jakarta Server Pages (JSP; formerly JavaServer Pages) used to do all the heavy lifting on rendered web pages, and JavaScript was used to create basic interactions, visual enhancements, and animations.
For a long time, the demarcations between HTML, CSS, and JavaScript were not clear. Frontend development primarily consists of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, forming a "layer cake" of standard web technologies.
