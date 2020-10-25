Games: How to Build a New PC for GNU/Linux and New Titles
-
How to Build a New PC For Linux - Make Tech Easier
Often times you will receive a recommendation that you should install Linux on an older PC. The thing is, Linux works extremely well on a new custom built PC, too. There are many users that are looking for a brand new Linux PC for home office use, workstation use, or other specialized uses. Here we walk you through how to build a new PC for Linux.
-
Build and connect more subway systems in a free Mini Metro content update | GamingOnLinux
Mini Metro, the wonderful subway train-track building sort-of puzzle game just recently had a nice free content upgrade with more on the way. It's something of a masterpiece, and very highly rated so it's awesome to see it expand.
Across multiple maps you gradually build up and design a transport network that rapidly expands, the point is to get people across to the correct station as quickly as possible. It's a hard game to pin down to a particular genre too. Is it a puzzle game? Is it a strategy game? Well, both sort-of and it's also both relaxing and often a little stressful too but it's brilliant and many things more.
-
Dying Light has a Left 4 Dead 2 crossover event and a free DLC | GamingOnLinux
Love kicking ass and destroying Zombies? Check out the latest update to the excellent open-world parkour action in Dying Light with a new Left 4 Dead crossover event.
The special experience is live now until October 29 18:00, which will see you battle the Viral Rush event which is meant to emulate the hordes that appear in Left 4 Dead. To make it a bit more interesting and unique Techland added in a "new type of shotgun ammo that gives the infected a taste of fire and brimstone". If you don't like it, you can turn off the special events like this in the menu.
-
The Zone: Stalker Stories to offer a unique blend of exploration and deck-building | GamingOnLinux
A thoroughly curious blend of genres this one with The Zone: Stalker Stories offering up exploration, deckbuilding, card battles and RPG elements. On top of that, you're also getting treated to a visual novel styled story that's being carefully crafted by industry veterans from Illuminated Games who worked on the likes of Mount&Blade, The Next World and more.
Inspired by the likes of Slay the Spire, S.T.A.L.K.E.R and Darkest Dungeon it's not going to be a roguelike, instead their plan is to offer a richly detailed story experience with hand-crafted environments with plenty to explore and secrets to find.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 745 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Latest Issue of Linux Magazine (Behind Paywall)
Games: How to Build a New PC for GNU/Linux and New Titles
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 3 sec ago
15 min 41 sec ago
25 min 41 sec ago
34 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 38 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago