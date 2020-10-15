today's howtos
Securely tunnel smart phone traffic with WireGuard and OpenBSD
Learn how to securely tunnel smart phone traffic over a WireGuard VPN with an OpenBSD 6.8 endpoint using the newly released in-kernel wg(4) driver with only base utilities.
How to Monitor Ubuntu Performance Using Netdata
In this article, we will see how you can install Netdata on Ubuntu to monitor real-time, performance, and health monitoring of server and applications.
How to Select the Best Hosting Service - RoseHosting [Ed: Maybe a tad too self-promotional]
Choose a hosting service that will provide everything that you're looking for. These are our top factors to look out for in a hosting plan.
How to Use apt-cache Command in Linux
With apt-cache command, you can search for package details in the local APT cache. Learn to use apt-cache command in this tutorial.
How to install Kdenlive 20.08 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Kdenlive 20.08 or newer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install Xiphos on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS- A software to Study Bible - Linux Shout
Commands to install Xiphos on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 LTS Linux. An open source software for Linux, Windows and Uinux to study Bible.
How to install Zenmap Nmap GUI on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
In simple words, the Zenmap is a graphical user interface developed for “Nmap“, a tool that we use on the command line terminal for scanning ports and networks. However, it could be difficult and cumbersome even for experienced users to use the command line for every small task, thus, in such scenarios, the Zenmap not only helps a lot but also expands the network tool with additional functions. It cross-platform GUI (Graphical User Interface) and make it very easy for beginners to use Nmap.
When we install Zenmap it also adds the network driver WinPcap that programs such as Nmap and Wireshark need. If you don’t have any idea about Nmap, then it is a tool usually used by network security experts to analyze open ports over a network of a computer. It is a very powerful program.
How to use the history command on CentOS 8
The ‘history’ command is used to display the terminal history. It keeps the history of all terminal commands executed on your system. It also allows users to replay or reuse previously executed commands on the terminal without having to type them all again. So the History command is useful in the situation when the user has forgotten a command that was previously executed on the terminal. The history of all executed commands is stored in the file ~/.bash_history. By default, the history file stores the record of all executed commands on the Linux system. If you have difficulties to check the history of all previously executed commands, this article would be useful for you. In this article we show you how to use the “history” command on your CentOS 8.0.
How to Install Hadoop Single Node Cluster (Pseudonode) on CentOS 7
This article describes the process to install the Pseudonode installation of Hadoop, where all the daemons (JVMs) will be running Single Node Cluster on CentOS 7.
How to Install Eclipse in Ubuntu 20.04 | IT Pro
Here are two ways to install Eclipse--and one way not to install Eclipse--in Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Give Your Raspberry Pi a Static IP Address – Linux Hint
It is essential to configure a static IP address on your Raspberry Pi system if you are planning to run some kind of server software on it. This article shows you how to configure a static IP address on the Ethernet and Wi-Fi network interface of your Raspberry Pi system running the Raspberry Pi OS.
How to Delete a Service in Kubernetes
Learn two ways to delete a service in Kubernetes.
[...]
For example, your application has groups of pods running for various sections such as a group for serving front end load to users and other group for running back end processes and a third group connecting to an external data source.
It is services that enable connectivity between these groups of pods. You can have as many services as required within the cluster.
How to Create EC2 Duplicate Instance with Ansible | Linux Journal
Many companies like mine use AWS infrastructure as a service (IaaS) heavily. Sometimes we want to perform a potentially risky operation on an EC2 instance. As long as we do not work with immutable infrastructure it is imperative to be prepared for instant revert.
One of the solutions is to use a script that will perform instance duplication, but in modern environments, where unification is an essence it would be wiser to use more common known software instead of making up a custom script.
Here comes the Ansible!
Ansible is a simple automation software. It handles configuration management, application deployment, cloud provisioning, ad-hoc task execution, network automation, and multi-node orchestration. It is marketed as a tool for making complex changes like zero-downtime rolling patching, therefore we have used it for this straightforward snapshotting task.
How To Install Kodi on Debian 10 Buster - idroot
In this tutorial we will show you how to install Kodi on Debian 10 Buster, as well as some extra required package by Kodi
Install LibreELEC on Raspberry Pi to Replace Your Smart TV OS
Don’t like ads on your smart TV? Learn how to replace your TV OS with LibreELEC (Embedded Linux Entertainment Center) and a Raspberry Pi.
Programming Leftovers
The FSF Is Looking To Update Its High Priority Free Software Projects List
As we roll into 2021 the Free Software Foundation is looking to update its high priority free software projects list. These are the software projects that should be incorporating "the most important threats, and most critical opportunities, that free software faces in the modern computing landscape." For now the FSF is looking for help deciding what to include. The FSF high priority projects list is what once included PowerVR reverse engineering as being very important albeit never happened prior to PowerVR graphics becoming less common. In fact, many FSF high priority projects never panned out as they weren't contributing much in the way of resources to the causes but just calling attention to them. PDF support was among their high priority projects as well as another example as well as the likes of an open-source Skype replacement and reverse-engineering other popular technologies.
Proprietary Software and Microsoft Security Problems
EndeavourOS is a Wholesome Arch-Based Distribution
Most readers may probably remember the Antergos Linux distribution which was discontinued in 2019. It was an Arch-based Linux distribution that aimed to be beginner-friendly, easy to install and easy to use. Making the average life quite possible with Arch Linux as a base. It featured a graphical installer with multiple options to install various desktop environments in a few clicks. After it was discontinued, a group of the older community merged efforts to create a new continuation of that distribution, named EndeavourOS. The latest version was released around one and half months ago, and it uses Xfce as a default desktop environment, with many other options available for users. We’ll go today in a review of EndeavourOS 2020.09.20 and what to expect of it. TL;DR: It is a good distribution for anyone who wants an easy, minimal Arch installation.
