Red Hat Leftovers
-
The OpenShift opportunity for the partner ecosystem
Red Hat's Ernest Jones reflects on recent OpenShift momentum and what it means for the partner ecosystem.
-
Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 10 Beta now available
The latest versions of Red Hat Software Collections and Red Hat Developer Toolset are available now in beta. Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 delivers the latest stable versions of many popular open source runtime languages, web servers and databases natively to the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. These components are supported for up to five years, helping to enable a more consistent, efficient, and reliable developer experience.
-
Red Hat Insights dashboard provides automatic discovery, health and security assessment for SAP HANA on Red Hat Enterprise Linux
-
What's new in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3? Enhanced container tools, more system roles and new cloud admin tools just for starters
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3 will be available in the coming weeks. In this post we'll take a look at some of the highlights and important new features that are planned for RHEL subscribers.
A RHEL release has many constituencies. RHEL has to meet the needs of system administrators who crave system stability and predictability, and developers who want flexibility and new language and software choices. With new system roles, a major RHEL container tools update, cloud administration updates and more, RHEL 8.3 delivers for those who depend on enterprise open source to run today's businesses.
The third update since RHEL 8's release in early 2019, RHEL 8.3 continues the six-month cadence of minor releases. By offering a predictable, time-based release cycle we help drive new features in a timely fashion without compromising the reliability of RHEL that our users and customers depend on.
-
Collect JDK Flight Recorder events at runtime with JMC Agent - Red Hat Developer
JDK Flight Recorder, or JFR, is an event-based production environment profiler available from OpenJDK 8u272 forward. Being a HotSpot-native feature, JDK Flight Recorder performs with extremely low overhead in terms of how it uses both space and time.
While JDK Flight Recorder collects basic Java runtime information by default, it is also possible to use JFR’s Event API to collect custom events. Developers who want to collect application-level events must actively define and instantiate them in their application source code.
In this article, we’ll show you how to use JMC Agent and the JMC Agent Plugin to instrument your application classes with event-emitting code. When you use JMC Agent with the JDK Flight Recorder Event API, you do not need to shut down the JVM and recompile the application code.
-
New custom metrics and air gapped installation in Red Hat 3scale API Management 2.9 - Red Hat Developer
We continue to update the Red Hat Integration product portfolio to provide a better operational and development experience for modern cloud– and container-native applications. The Red Hat Integration 2020-Q3 release includes Red Hat 3scale API Management 2.9, which provides new features and capabilities for 3scale. Among other features, we have updated the 3scale API Management and Gateway Operators.
This article introduces the Red Hat 3scale API Management 2.9 release highlights, including air-gapped installation for 3scale on Red Hat OpenShift and new APIcast policies for custom metrics and upstream mutual Transport Layer Security (TLS).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 710 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AMD ROCm 3.9 and AMDVLK 2020.Q4.2 Vulkan Driver
PostgreSQL 13, Latest Stable Kernel Update in Tumbleweed
One of the two major version updates in the latest 20201026 snapshot was a Mozilla Firefox 82.0 update; the new version resolved seven Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures and improved performance with restoring sessions and page loads. Mozilla Thunderbird also had an update to version 78.4.0, which added some mail extension Application Programming Interfaces. The printing update to cups 2.3.3 added a workaround for the scheduler’s systemd support and fixed a warning options support for GNU Compiler Collection 9. A daylight saving time fix for glib2 2.66.2 changed the default format. The 5.9.1 Linux Kernel arrived in the snapshot and fixed a kernel panic bsc#1177973. MariaDB updated to version 10.5.6 from 10.4.14, which implemented new features and made all binaries previously beginning with mysql to begin with mariadb or with symlinks for the corresponding mysql command. The other major version update was to perl-URI 5.05 from version 1.76; the change was made to bump all versions to 5.05 in order to remove various version mismatches, according to the changelog. The snapshot is trending moderately at an 83 rating on the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Only two Python packages arrived in snapshot 20201025, which is trending at a 96. A major version update of python-hyperlink 20.0.1, which provide pure-Python implementations of immutable URLs, fixed several bugs related to hidden states; this made all data on a URL object (including rooted and uses_netloc) reflective by and consistent with its textual representation. The update of python-numpy 1.19.2 increased the required memory to avoid test failures and openQA found an issue (boo#1176832) and upgraded older distro versions, which did not package f2py using update-alternatives. Two more major version updates arrived in snapshot 20201024 and postgresql 13 was one of them. Significant improvements in postgresql 13 include indexing and a lookup system that benefit large databases; this helps with space savings and performance gains for indexes as well as faster response times for queries that use aggregates or partitions. A list of improvements can be found in the project’s news release. The other major version update was to the utility manager ndctl 70.1, which added firmware activation support. A few Advanced Linux Sound Architecture packages updated to version 1.2.4, which lists some configuration changes along with a few new hotplugs for AICA (Dreamcast) Firmware and AudioScience ASIHPI Firmware. Debugging tools in the xfsprogs 5.9.0 package fixed the potential unterminated string problem for libhandle. The snapshot is trending at a 90. Also: openSUSE Community To Have Kickoff Session for Leap 15.3 - openSUSE News
UbuntuDDE Remix 20.10 Released With Linux 5.8, Snap Plugin, And More
Earlier this year, we reported about a brand new UbuntuDDE Remix that combines the power of Ubuntu Linux and Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) from Deepin Linux. After the successful launch of the first-ever UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04 LTS release, its project leader Arun Kumar Pariyar has now announced a new iteration called UbuntuDDE Remix 20.10 codenamed “groovy” (Groovy Gorilla). Also: Design and Web team summary – 28th October 2020 | Ubuntu
Freedom-Respecting/Open Hardware: SiFive's PC Project and Blob-free WiFi & Bluetooth Stack
Recent comments
14 min 20 sec ago
28 min 29 sec ago
36 min 58 sec ago
38 min 56 sec ago
41 min 8 sec ago
43 min 28 sec ago
53 min 36 sec ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago