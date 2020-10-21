Daniel Pocock: Nomination for Fedora Council Election 2020
I've decided to nominate. More details about my platform will appear soon.
Anybody meeting the eligibility criteria is free to nominate. Only one of us will be elected but every election is an opportunity to put forward new ideas and challenge existing practices. The quality of the debate depends a lot on the number and quality of candidates.
The biggest evidence of the power of democracy is the effort that some free software organizations have made to eliminate democracy. When the FSFE community elected me as Fellowship Representative in 2017, FSFE incumbents didn't just seek to remove me, they changed the constitution so that Fellows could not vote again. This wasn't so much an insult to me as it was an insult to every volunteer who voted. If this was about something I had done personally, they never would have made such a permanent change to the constitution. If democracy scares certain people so much then you can be sure you are not wasting your time if you have a go at it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1257 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Videos: AMD, Vim, GNU/Linux Commands and a Look at NixOS
New Videos: AMD, Vim, GNU/Linux Commands and a Look at NixOS
New Videos: AMD, Vim, GNU/Linux Commands and a Look at NixOS
New Videos: AMD, Vim, GNU/Linux Commands and a Look at NixOS
Recent comments
52 min 7 sec ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 5 sec ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago