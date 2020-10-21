Station P1 & M1 fanless mini PCs run media or desktop-optimized Android OS
T-Chip has recently introduced two fanless “Geek” mini PCs under their Firefly brand with Station P1 & M1 respectively powered by Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor, and RK3328 quad-core processor.
Both mini PCs can run Firefly’s Station OS in either desktop or media mode, as well as Android or Ubuntu. There are also some community efforts to port Armbian and LibreELEC to the devices.
New Videos: AMD, Vim, GNU/Linux Commands and a Look at NixOS
