New Videos: AMD, Vim, GNU/Linux Commands and a Look at NixOS
-
AMD Is NOT Messing Around | Radeon 6000 Reaction (And Concern) - YouTube
Wow. AMD is not messing around! The Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards take the fight to Nvidia, but the question is: Will It Linux? Jason's reactions, concerns, and some good news straight ahead in today's video.
-
Mark Your Indent With IndentLine For Vim - YouTube
Today we're checking out a fairly simple vim plugin called indentline which basically adds a line into vim that marks your level of indentation, while not being useful for every language if you care about your indentation this might be something worth checking out.
-
PLUMBING the Linux depths with 7 EASY Commands! | Linux Literate - YouTube
-
NixOS Is A Fascinating Linux Distribution - YouTube
NixOS is a GNU/Linux distribution that employs a powerful package management system that allows you to build the system from a single configuration file. NixOS supports atomic upgrades and rolling back to previous generations. In theory, it should be an unbreakable system.
-
