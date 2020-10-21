Language Selection

  • News – WordPress 5.5.2 Security and Maintenance Release – WordPress.org

    WordPress 5.5.2 is now available!

    This security and maintenance release features 14 bug fixes in addition to 10 security fixes. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. All versions since WordPress 3.7 have also been updated.

    WordPress 5.5.2 is a short-cycle security and maintenance release. The next major release will be version 5.6.

    You can download WordPress 5.5.2 by downloading from WordPress.org, or visit your Dashboard → Updates and click Update Now.

  • Everything curl in Chinese | daniel.haxx.se

    The other day we celebrated everything curl turning 5 years old, and not too long after that I got myself this printed copy of the Chinese translation in my hands!

    This version of the book is available for sale on Amazon and the translation was done by the publisher.

    The book’s full contents are available on github and you can read the English version online on ec.haxx.se.

    If you would be interested in starting a translation of the book into another language, let me know and I’ll help you get started. Currently the English version consists of 72,798 words so it’s by no means an easy feat to translate! My other two other smaller books, http2 explained and HTTP/3 explained have been translated into twelve(!) and ten languages this way (and there might be more languages coming!).

  • Interoperable medical data: the missing link for understanding COVID-19

                     

                       

    The main remaining limitation is the lack of controlled vocabulary or a medical ontology.

GNOME and Ubuntu Leftovers

  • The Art of (Not) Painting Pixels – GNOME Shell & Mutter

    Being a compositor and a compositing window manager, the most important aspect Mutter and GNOME Shell is to paint pixels to your monitors with relevant content. A large part of this content is provided by applications themselves, but many elements still need to be rendered on top of them. Over the past few years, Mutter’s codebase has slowly but steadily been refactored, cleaned up, reorganized, and modernized. This includes the internal copies of Clutter and Cogl. With the beginning of the GNOME 40 development cycle, it all converged in a specially large and exciting set of changes which we’ll be talking about in this article.

  • GSoD Weekly Summary 5

    Before starting this week, I created an issue mentioning all the issues that I found and started completing them one by one while I kept adding new ones when required. So now the second task was to look again for the next issue which I found under “Using the Keyboard” there was a link missing which I added in the documentation. After this, the next task was to fix the subscript and superscript page style and add a link to it too. These changes I included with my previous PR.

  • Ubuntu Fridge | Call for nominations for the Local Communities Council

    The Local Communities (LoCo) Council has been vacant for some time and has not been restaffed due to a vacant Community Council. Since the Community Council has now been newly elected, a nomination for the LoCo Council is now being announced. The LoCo Council is a board of people who are in charge of empowering and helping out LoCo Teams worldwide. Their members have two-year terms, and we have seven open seats at the Council.

  • Canonical Drops etcd for Dqlite For MicroK8s

    MicroK8s is a lightweight and easy to use Kubernetes distribution designed to run in resource-constrained environments such as IoT and edge devices. As Canonical is eyeing enterprise use-cases it’s making Microk8s more resilient by adding high availability capabilities to it. Microk8s already has the clustering feature; with a single command, users can join multiple MicroK8s nodes in a cluster. With HA, as soon as users join three or more nodes, they get the Kubernetes control plane distributed across these nodes. If they join more nodes they get all the API services of Kubernetes available on all nodes and the control plane is still distributed on these nodes.

New Videos: AMD, Vim, GNU/Linux Commands and a Look at NixOS

