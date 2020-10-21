today's leftovers
News – WordPress 5.5.2 Security and Maintenance Release – WordPress.org
WordPress 5.5.2 is now available!
This security and maintenance release features 14 bug fixes in addition to 10 security fixes. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. All versions since WordPress 3.7 have also been updated.
WordPress 5.5.2 is a short-cycle security and maintenance release. The next major release will be version 5.6.
You can download WordPress 5.5.2 by downloading from WordPress.org, or visit your Dashboard → Updates and click Update Now.
Everything curl in Chinese | daniel.haxx.se
The other day we celebrated everything curl turning 5 years old, and not too long after that I got myself this printed copy of the Chinese translation in my hands!
This version of the book is available for sale on Amazon and the translation was done by the publisher.
The book’s full contents are available on github and you can read the English version online on ec.haxx.se.
If you would be interested in starting a translation of the book into another language, let me know and I’ll help you get started. Currently the English version consists of 72,798 words so it’s by no means an easy feat to translate! My other two other smaller books, http2 explained and HTTP/3 explained have been translated into twelve(!) and ten languages this way (and there might be more languages coming!).
Interoperable medical data: the missing link for understanding COVID-19
The main remaining limitation is the lack of controlled vocabulary or a medical ontology.
GNOME and Ubuntu Leftovers
New Videos: AMD, Vim, GNU/Linux Commands and a Look at NixOS
