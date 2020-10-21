Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: LAS, Valve, Atari VCS and More Ports/Titles for GNU/Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 30th of October 2020 04:50:21 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Come watch a Linux game get built up and packed during the Linux Application Summit | GamingOnLinux

    As we mentioned previously the Linux Application Summit will be happening online this November 12 - 14, and it seems one Linux game porter will be attending.

    The event, sponsored by open source consulting firm Collabora (who are doing some important Linux Kernel work for Windows game emulation) and co-hosted by the GNOME and KDE camps will be showing lots of panels on everything involving building for Linux and this includes: creating, packaging, and distributing apps, to monetization within the Linux ecosystem and much more.

    Game porter and FNA creator Ethan Lee, has announced a talk titled "Watch a Linux Game Get Built in Real Time". Ethan Lee is responsible for over 50 Linux game ports including the likes of FEZ, Salt and Sanctuary, Pyre, Transistor, Dust: An Elysian Tail and the list goes on. During this talk happening on November 12, Ethan Lee will be showing how they all actually get built mentioning on Twitter that "There is no presentation, no slides, no nothing. Just me building games exactly as they run on your PC today".

  • Valve put their 'Pressure Vessel' container source for Linux games up on GitLab | GamingOnLinux

    Want to see the dirty innards of more Valve code? Well you're in luck as they now have a lot of work involved in the Steam Runtime on GitLab including the Pressure Vessel container.

    Valve has for some time now had their own GitHub account, which is where they listed many different open source projects like GameNetworkingSockets, Proton and more. However, they've now added a bunch of other projects to their own hosted GitLab.

    You can now find the steamrt group on their GitLab, which contains projects for various parts of the Steam Linux Runtime, including the source for the much newer Pressure Vessel container system which according to Valve contractor Timothee Besset on Twitter was previously "only available as a tarball release" from their download servers.

  • Atari VCS seeing supply shortages, not expecting full production until early 2021 | GamingOnLinux

    Here we go again, how many delays have we seen now? This time the Atari VCS team are saying that it's so popular they don't have enough components.

    Reminder: the Atari VCS is a modern-retro hybrid console, that runs a Linux OS and it can have any other operating system of your choice boot up on it. Originally crowdfunded on IndieGoGo in 2018 with multiple millions, it's relying on some pretty heavy nostalgia.

    In a fresh Medium blog post, the team mentioned that they're now looking at full retail production in January 2021. Instead of late October for the first lot of deliveries for backers, they've also now pushed that back further into mid-November. They said two issues have caused part of this which is a "critical" and "very scarce component" needed for the Classic Joystick along with "a specific part" needed for their AMD Ryzen CPU that they appear to be looking around to find more sources for. The January 2021 date still might not be hit, as they say they're "assuming" what they need arrives in time and in the full quantity they need.

  • This Halloween the Diretide event has finally returned to Dota 2 | GamingOnLinux

    Live now until December 22, Valve have finally revived and refreshed the big Diretide Halloween event for Dota 2.

    I almost can't believe it, as this event hasn't been run for 7 years. After the original event in 2012, there was something of an uproar in the Dota 2 community when it seemed Valve wouldn't do it in 2013 but they eventually did. After that though? Nothing and it became almost a myth. It's back though!

  • Awesome 3D emulator for the NES '3dSen PC' adds more iconic game support | GamingOnLinux

    Still can't believe my eyes as I try out games with 3dSen PC, with it converting classic NES games into 3D and it just feels like magic.

    Currently in Early Access, this amazing emulator is truly like no other. In real-time it converts your favourites into full 3D with a properly adjustable camera. In action it's pretty incredible to see and far more than a fun gimmick, it really does make games look and feel different.

    Due to how it works, game support is limited as each needs to be setup so that 3dSen PC can understand what it needs although the list is growing. As of the latest release the developer has hooked up official profiles for Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, Solomon's Key and Fire 'n Ice.

  • The Sacrifices is an upcoming collection of seven interconnected stories set in Britain | GamingOnLinux

    Game dev studio Far Few Giants have announced The Sacrifices, a set of seven narrative adventures set in Britain.

    These short adventures are all connected in some way too, and the idea is that each of them put you into the "everyday lives of a diverse range of people as they navigate the toughest ethical moment of their life". A politically charged set of games touching on immigration, extremism and more with it being made as "a direct response to the dystopian times we're living in".

  • Difficulty retro platformer Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe out now | GamingOnLinux

    Leaning heavily into nostalgia and something of a parody, the very difficult platformer series Angry Video Game Nerd has been re-released as a enhanced Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe.

    Truthfully, I've never followed Angry Video Game Nerd but they have a pretty clear cult following and they were a huge influence on the early lot of on-video game reviews being one of the first set of people to do it. They somewhat set the stage for the many thousands of others doing them regularly across YouTube and other sites today. There was even an Angry Video Game Nerd movie…

    Anyway, they had two episodes of a difficult retro platformer out that have been bundled together, remastered and upgraded with new content in the Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe edition out now.

  • Monochrome RPG is channelling 1920s animation into a comedy adventure | GamingOnLinux

    This is seriously cool. Monochrome RPG is an upcoming comedy adventure about a lone comedian with an art and animation style that looks like a 1920s animation.

    Monochrome RPG, they say, is a "pun-filled black and white 1920s cartoon-styled comedy narrative adventure series where you'll perform on stage, entertain enemies, and build your own acting troupe". In development by
    The Monochrome Workshop, they're a global group of creatives working on it together while commissioning various others to work on different parts too.

  • Steam Halloween Sale is now live, along with multiple game events | GamingOnLinux

    Running until November 2 at 5PM UTC, the Steam Halloween Sale event is now live. There's plenty of great games going cheap, and multiple games running special events too.

  • WHAT THE GOLF? parody game is now available for Linux | GamingOnLinux

    After being exclusive to the Epic Games Store (which doesn't support Linux) for a year, WHAT THE GOLF? is now available on Steam. As of October 22 the Steam release went up, and since October 29 a proper Linux build has been put up too. This means that developer Triband has now completed what was originally promises on their Fig crowdfunding campaign from back in 2018.

    What actually is it? Well, it's anything but Golf. Sort of, it's something of a parody game made by "people who know nothing about golf" and it actually looks highly amusing.

»

More in Tux Machines

GNOME and Ubuntu Leftovers

  • The Art of (Not) Painting Pixels – GNOME Shell & Mutter

    Being a compositor and a compositing window manager, the most important aspect Mutter and GNOME Shell is to paint pixels to your monitors with relevant content. A large part of this content is provided by applications themselves, but many elements still need to be rendered on top of them. Over the past few years, Mutter’s codebase has slowly but steadily been refactored, cleaned up, reorganized, and modernized. This includes the internal copies of Clutter and Cogl. With the beginning of the GNOME 40 development cycle, it all converged in a specially large and exciting set of changes which we’ll be talking about in this article.

  • GSoD Weekly Summary 5

    Before starting this week, I created an issue mentioning all the issues that I found and started completing them one by one while I kept adding new ones when required. So now the second task was to look again for the next issue which I found under “Using the Keyboard” there was a link missing which I added in the documentation. After this, the next task was to fix the subscript and superscript page style and add a link to it too. These changes I included with my previous PR.

  • Ubuntu Fridge | Call for nominations for the Local Communities Council

    The Local Communities (LoCo) Council has been vacant for some time and has not been restaffed due to a vacant Community Council. Since the Community Council has now been newly elected, a nomination for the LoCo Council is now being announced. The LoCo Council is a board of people who are in charge of empowering and helping out LoCo Teams worldwide. Their members have two-year terms, and we have seven open seats at the Council.

  • Canonical Drops etcd for Dqlite For MicroK8s

    MicroK8s is a lightweight and easy to use Kubernetes distribution designed to run in resource-constrained environments such as IoT and edge devices. As Canonical is eyeing enterprise use-cases it’s making Microk8s more resilient by adding high availability capabilities to it. Microk8s already has the clustering feature; with a single command, users can join multiple MicroK8s nodes in a cluster. With HA, as soon as users join three or more nodes, they get the Kubernetes control plane distributed across these nodes. If they join more nodes they get all the API services of Kubernetes available on all nodes and the control plane is still distributed on these nodes.

New Videos: AMD, Vim, GNU/Linux Commands and a Look at NixOS

New Videos: AMD, Vim, GNU/Linux Commands and a Look at NixOS

New Videos: AMD, Vim, GNU/Linux Commands and a Look at NixOS

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6