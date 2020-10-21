Games: LAS, Valve, Atari VCS and More Ports/Titles for GNU/Linux
-
Come watch a Linux game get built up and packed during the Linux Application Summit | GamingOnLinux
As we mentioned previously the Linux Application Summit will be happening online this November 12 - 14, and it seems one Linux game porter will be attending.
The event, sponsored by open source consulting firm Collabora (who are doing some important Linux Kernel work for Windows game emulation) and co-hosted by the GNOME and KDE camps will be showing lots of panels on everything involving building for Linux and this includes: creating, packaging, and distributing apps, to monetization within the Linux ecosystem and much more.
Game porter and FNA creator Ethan Lee, has announced a talk titled "Watch a Linux Game Get Built in Real Time". Ethan Lee is responsible for over 50 Linux game ports including the likes of FEZ, Salt and Sanctuary, Pyre, Transistor, Dust: An Elysian Tail and the list goes on. During this talk happening on November 12, Ethan Lee will be showing how they all actually get built mentioning on Twitter that "There is no presentation, no slides, no nothing. Just me building games exactly as they run on your PC today".
-
Valve put their 'Pressure Vessel' container source for Linux games up on GitLab | GamingOnLinux
Want to see the dirty innards of more Valve code? Well you're in luck as they now have a lot of work involved in the Steam Runtime on GitLab including the Pressure Vessel container.
Valve has for some time now had their own GitHub account, which is where they listed many different open source projects like GameNetworkingSockets, Proton and more. However, they've now added a bunch of other projects to their own hosted GitLab.
You can now find the steamrt group on their GitLab, which contains projects for various parts of the Steam Linux Runtime, including the source for the much newer Pressure Vessel container system which according to Valve contractor Timothee Besset on Twitter was previously "only available as a tarball release" from their download servers.
-
Atari VCS seeing supply shortages, not expecting full production until early 2021 | GamingOnLinux
Here we go again, how many delays have we seen now? This time the Atari VCS team are saying that it's so popular they don't have enough components.
Reminder: the Atari VCS is a modern-retro hybrid console, that runs a Linux OS and it can have any other operating system of your choice boot up on it. Originally crowdfunded on IndieGoGo in 2018 with multiple millions, it's relying on some pretty heavy nostalgia.
In a fresh Medium blog post, the team mentioned that they're now looking at full retail production in January 2021. Instead of late October for the first lot of deliveries for backers, they've also now pushed that back further into mid-November. They said two issues have caused part of this which is a "critical" and "very scarce component" needed for the Classic Joystick along with "a specific part" needed for their AMD Ryzen CPU that they appear to be looking around to find more sources for. The January 2021 date still might not be hit, as they say they're "assuming" what they need arrives in time and in the full quantity they need.
-
This Halloween the Diretide event has finally returned to Dota 2 | GamingOnLinux
Live now until December 22, Valve have finally revived and refreshed the big Diretide Halloween event for Dota 2.
I almost can't believe it, as this event hasn't been run for 7 years. After the original event in 2012, there was something of an uproar in the Dota 2 community when it seemed Valve wouldn't do it in 2013 but they eventually did. After that though? Nothing and it became almost a myth. It's back though!
-
Awesome 3D emulator for the NES '3dSen PC' adds more iconic game support | GamingOnLinux
Still can't believe my eyes as I try out games with 3dSen PC, with it converting classic NES games into 3D and it just feels like magic.
Currently in Early Access, this amazing emulator is truly like no other. In real-time it converts your favourites into full 3D with a properly adjustable camera. In action it's pretty incredible to see and far more than a fun gimmick, it really does make games look and feel different.
Due to how it works, game support is limited as each needs to be setup so that 3dSen PC can understand what it needs although the list is growing. As of the latest release the developer has hooked up official profiles for Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, Solomon's Key and Fire 'n Ice.
-
The Sacrifices is an upcoming collection of seven interconnected stories set in Britain | GamingOnLinux
Game dev studio Far Few Giants have announced The Sacrifices, a set of seven narrative adventures set in Britain.
These short adventures are all connected in some way too, and the idea is that each of them put you into the "everyday lives of a diverse range of people as they navigate the toughest ethical moment of their life". A politically charged set of games touching on immigration, extremism and more with it being made as "a direct response to the dystopian times we're living in".
-
Difficulty retro platformer Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe out now | GamingOnLinux
Leaning heavily into nostalgia and something of a parody, the very difficult platformer series Angry Video Game Nerd has been re-released as a enhanced Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe.
Truthfully, I've never followed Angry Video Game Nerd but they have a pretty clear cult following and they were a huge influence on the early lot of on-video game reviews being one of the first set of people to do it. They somewhat set the stage for the many thousands of others doing them regularly across YouTube and other sites today. There was even an Angry Video Game Nerd movie…
Anyway, they had two episodes of a difficult retro platformer out that have been bundled together, remastered and upgraded with new content in the Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe edition out now.
-
Monochrome RPG is channelling 1920s animation into a comedy adventure | GamingOnLinux
This is seriously cool. Monochrome RPG is an upcoming comedy adventure about a lone comedian with an art and animation style that looks like a 1920s animation.
Monochrome RPG, they say, is a "pun-filled black and white 1920s cartoon-styled comedy narrative adventure series where you'll perform on stage, entertain enemies, and build your own acting troupe". In development by
The Monochrome Workshop, they're a global group of creatives working on it together while commissioning various others to work on different parts too.
-
Steam Halloween Sale is now live, along with multiple game events | GamingOnLinux
Running until November 2 at 5PM UTC, the Steam Halloween Sale event is now live. There's plenty of great games going cheap, and multiple games running special events too.
-
WHAT THE GOLF? parody game is now available for Linux | GamingOnLinux
After being exclusive to the Epic Games Store (which doesn't support Linux) for a year, WHAT THE GOLF? is now available on Steam. As of October 22 the Steam release went up, and since October 29 a proper Linux build has been put up too. This means that developer Triband has now completed what was originally promises on their Fig crowdfunding campaign from back in 2018.
What actually is it? Well, it's anything but Golf. Sort of, it's something of a parody game made by "people who know nothing about golf" and it actually looks highly amusing.
-
