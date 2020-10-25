today's howtos
How to install Ubuntu Kylin 20.10 - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show how to install Ubuntu Kylin 20.10.
How to Quickly Set Up a Mail Server on Debian 10 Buster With Modoboa
Setting up a mail server on Linux from scratch is a pain in the neck. This tutorial is going to show you how to quickly set up your own email server on Debian 10 Buster with Modoboa, saving you lots of time and headaches. Modoboa is a free and open-source mail hosting and management platform designed to work with Postfix SMTP server and Dovecot IMAP/POP3 server.
Modoboa is written in Python, released under the terms of ISC license. At the time of writing, The latest version is v1.16.0, released on October 5, 2020.
How to install and use Atom editor on CentOS 8 [Ed: caution needed as Microsoft-controlled]
Atom is an open-source and free source code text editor that is used for macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, and provide support to different plug-ins written in Node.js. It has an embedded Git control that is developed by GitHub. It is a desktop-based application built using various web technologies.
How to Install Xubuntu 20.04 LTS on VMware Workstation - SysAdmin
This video tutorial shows how to install Xubuntu 20.04 LTS on VMware Workstation step by step. This tutorial is also helpful to install Xubuntu 20.04 LTS on physical computer or laptop hardware.
How to use Unison to sync files on Linux machines across a network - TechRepublic
With Linux there are so many ways to synchronize and/or backup files over a network. For many, rsync and scp are the de facto standard. There is, of course, another option--one you've likely never heard of. That option is Unison, a free, open source, cross-platform bi-directional file sync tool. Unison is used to store two replicas that are modified separately and brought up-to-date by propagating changes to each store.
Unison is capable of synching directories on a local system or across a network. I want to show you how to use this tool and SSH to sync a directory on one Linux server to another. It's incredibly simple to use and even has a GUI that can also be installed, for those who prefer graphical tools over the command line. I'll be illustrating the command line version of Unison on two instances of Ubuntu Server.
Ansible Playbook: Complete Beginners's Guide
In the previous tutorial, you learned how to use Ansible ad-hoc commands to run a single task on your managed hosts. In this tutorial, you will learn how to automate multiple tasks on your managed hosts by creating and running Ansible playbooks.
To better understand the differences between Ansible ad-hoc command and Ansible playbooks; you can think of Ansible ad-hoc commands as Linux commands and playbooks as bash scripts.
Ansible ad-hoc commands are ideal to perform tasks that are not executed frequently such us getting servers uptime, retrieving system information, etc.
How To Install XAMPP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XAMPP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, XAMPP is open-source software that provides users with an out-of-the-box server experience. It is a complex, yet very easy-to-use AMPP (Apache, MySQL, PHP, and Perl) distribution that’s compatible with the Linux, Microsoft Windows, and Mac OS X operating systems. The best tool for those who want to install a fully functional web development environment.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of XAMPP on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to rebase to Fedora 33 on Silverblue - Fedora Magazine
Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. If you want to update to Fedora 33 on your Silverblue system, this article tells you how. It not only shows you what to do, but also how to revert things if something unforeseen happens.
asciiworld – world map depicted in ASCII
One of the great strengths of Linux is the whole raft of weird and wonderful open source utilities. That strength does not simply derive from the functionality they offer, but from the synergy generated by using them together, sometimes in conjunction with applications. The UNIX philosophy spawned a “software tools” movement which focused on developing concise, basic, clear, modular and extensible code that can be used for other projects. This philosophy remains an important element for many Linux projects.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Graphics: Mesa, RadeonSI, Vulkan
Android Leftovers
