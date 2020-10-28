The bleeding-edge version of LibreOffice 7.0.3 is released by The Document Foundation (TDF) and it is immediately available for download or update. This is the third point release in the LibreOffice 7.0 release which brings a huge set of changes to this free and open-source office suite.

Arriving more than nine months after Freespire 6.0, the Freespire 7.0 release is based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel and uses the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment by default. Freespire 7.0 is packed with many popular applications, including the latest Chromium 86 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.12 email client, Synaptic package manager, Abiword word processor, Gnumeric spreadsheet editor, Parole media player, Transmission torrent downloader, KolourPaint digital painting app, as well as the KPatience card sorting game and DreamChess chess game.

today's howtos Grub Boot Loader Full Tutorial – Linux Hint A boot loader is, by default, the first program that starts as soon as you turn on your computer system, i.e., it starts even before the operating system. In fact, the boot loader is responsible for loading your operating system. In the absence of a boot loader, it is technically impossible to load your operating system, hence, you will not be able to access your computer system. This program is presented to us by GNU. Initially, this program was developed only for Linux-based systems, however, today it supports multiple operating systems including, macOS, Windows, BSD, and Solaris. Most of the users get familiar with the Grub Boot Loader only once they install more than one operating system on their machine. By doing this, they essentially cause the Grub Boot Loader to present a menu at the boot-up time through which they can explicitly choose which operating system they want to load. In this article, we would like to share with you a complete tutorial on Grub Boot Loader, which will be based on customizing this program according to your choice. After going through this tutorial, you will be in a very good position to customize the Grub Boot Loader just the way you want, and hence you can make the experience of seeing the boot-up process all the more interesting.

Blender Knife Tool – Linux Hint A knife tool is used to subdivide any surface of a mesh by drawing lines. In other words, a knife tool is a modeling tool to form new edge loops and vertices. The knife tool is pretty straightforward. To select the knife tool, you must enable Edit Mode.

Blender Bevel Tool – Linux Hint In real life, no surface is perfectly sharp. Bevel helps in bringing out the detail. With bevel applied, objects look much more appealing than without bevel. This effect can be exaggerated or subtle one, it depends on the shape of the mesh and your preference. The bevel allows you to chamfer the corners and edges of a mesh. The beveled edges catch light and change shading around corners, which gives realism to the mesh.

An Introduction to Linux’s dmesg Command – Linux Hint Every operating system, including Linux, performs some activities silently without notifying the user. Although the user is unaware of these activities, it may be necessary to check these activities to identify operating system issues and the devices attached to the computer system. Luckily, for the Linux operating system, all these activities are logged in the ring buffer, which can be accessed by using the diagnostic messages (or dmesg) command. The dmesg command in Linux can be used to display all the messages related to the events taking place within your operating system. This article will teach you how to use this helpful command in Linux.

How to Setup Raspberry Pi Bluetooth – Linux Hint Bluetooth is a very popular communication protocol for short-distance wireless communication. There are many Bluetooth devices such as keyboards, mouses, headphones, speakers, etc. that you can connect to your Raspberry Pi using Bluetooth. If you need to transfer small files between your Raspberry Pi and another device like a laptop, or a smartphone, Bluetooth can also come in handy. In this article, I am going to show you how to setup Bluetooth devices on your Raspberry Pi running the Raspberry Pi OS. So, let’s get started.

Killing frozen applications in Ubuntu – Linux Hint Sometimes, the applications running on your system freeze and stop responding. A frozen application cannot be closed by simply using the x button in the upper-right corner of the interface, but rebooting the system is not always a good solution—especially if the system is running critical services. In Ubuntu, there are several methods that can be used to kill frozen applications safely and quickly without rebooting your system: xkill, system monitor utilities, and the commands kill, pkill, and killall. In this article, we will discuss these methods on a machine running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).

How do I Upgrade Ubuntu from the Terminal? – Linux Hint If you are a computer enthusiast, you might have experience working with multiple operating systems. For a given operating system, it is good to use the latest release for several reasons. First, the latest release includes the latest software upgrades, which will protect you from potential bugs. Second, newer versions tend to be more secure than older versions. In this article, we will teach you how to upgrade Ubuntu from the Linux terminal. Note that, in this article, we use Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Amazing Useful Raspberry Pi Commands Cheat Sheet | Itsubuntu.com Amazing Useful Raspberry Pi Commands Cheat Sheet Let’s have a look into the some of the useful Raspberry Pi commands cheat sheet.