Adjust Color Temperature of Your Screen Using Terminal in Ubuntu

Ubuntu

In this quick guide, I will show how you can adjust the color temperature of your screen in Ubuntu using the terminal. No additional GUI installation is required and you can enjoy the night light even if your desktop environment doesn't provide a native one.
Android Leftovers

GNOME 40 Desktop Environment Slated for Release on March 24th, 2021

Public testers will be able to get their hands on the GNOME 40 alpha release as soon as early January 2021, while the beta and RC releases are expected to hit the streets in mid-February and March respectively. The final release of the GNOME 40 desktop environment series is set for March 24th, 2021, just in time for the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) operating system, due for release on April 22nd, or Fedora 34, due for release on April 27th. Read more

Freespire 7.0 Released with the Xfce Desktop, Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Arriving more than nine months after Freespire 6.0, the Freespire 7.0 release is based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel and uses the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment by default. Freespire 7.0 is packed with many popular applications, including the latest Chromium 86 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 68.12 email client, Synaptic package manager, Abiword word processor, Gnumeric spreadsheet editor, Parole media player, Transmission torrent downloader, KolourPaint digital painting app, as well as the KPatience card sorting game and DreamChess chess game. Read more

LibreOffice 7.0.3 Released With 90+ Bug Fixes and More Compatibility

The bleeding-edge version of LibreOffice 7.0.3 is released by The Document Foundation (TDF) and it is immediately available for download or update. This is the third point release in the LibreOffice 7.0 release which brings a huge set of changes to this free and open-source office suite. Read more

