Linux Lite 5.2 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS

Based on the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) release, Linux Lite 5.2 is a major update to this GNU/Linux distribution for the masses and older computers. It’s using the same kernel as upstream, namely Linux 5.4 LTS. The biggest changes in this release are the move of the Firewall and Lite Widget settings to Settings Manager, along with the ability for Lite Widget to display laptop battery status, a feature requested by the community.

Adjust Color Temperature of Your Screen Using Terminal in Ubuntu

In this quick guide, I will show how you can adjust the color temperature of your screen in Ubuntu using the terminal. No additional GUI installation is required and you can enjoy the night light even if your desktop environment doesn't provide a native one.

Linux App Touchégg v2.0.2 Released With Touchscreen Support

Last month, we reported about a Linux multi-touch gesture recognizer app called Touchégg. A completely revised version 2.0.0 arrived as a major update after more than years of gap. As the rewritten version of Touchégg became compatible with the latest Linux desktop tech stack, its developer José Expósito has now announced a new Touchégg v2.0.2 with more important enhancements. Before I speak about v2.0.2, those who’re unfamiliar with Touchégg, it’s a Linux app that runs in the background and transforms the gestures you make on your touchpad into visible actions on your desktop. For example, you can swipe up with 3 fingers to maximize a window or swipe left with 4 fingers to switch to the next desktop.