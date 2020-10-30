Free Software Reports From Fedora, Arch Linux, and Debian
Kevin Fenzi: Bugzilla and the art of package maintenance
The first part of 2020 (in addition to all the horrible things happening in the world) was pretty heads down in our datacenter move. Now that that is over, and Fedora 33 is out the door (hurray!), I’m slowly trying to catch up on other things I normally do that are now a bit backlogged. This weekend, I decided to try and catch up (at least some) on my package maintaining and bugzilla bugs.
In the distant past (before 2020) I basically tried to work on this stuff mostly as it came in. Update packages when release monitoring let me know there was a release, ask questions of bug reporters as they reported and try and get something actionable. Of course now I’m behind, so lets try a different process to catch up.
MORTEN LINDERUD: FOSS Activities in October 2020
I wanted to start writing these for myself as I have been reading quite a few monthly reports from Chris Lamb and other Debian contributors. They make for interesting content for readers curious about what distribution maintainers do during a month, and motivation for myself as not everything one does is visible work.
I’ll try have some sort of structure with them, by starting off with the menial tasks, and add the meeting notes and misc contributions at the bottom.
Jonathan Carter: Free Software Activities for 2020-10
Another month, another bunch of uploads. The freeze for Debian 11 (bullseye) is edging closer, so I’ve been trying to get my package list in better shape ahead of that. Thanks to those who worked on fixing lintian.debian.org and the lintian reports on the QA pages, those are immensely useful and it’s great to have that back!
Chris Lamb: Free software activities in October 2020
Hangover Alpha 2 Lets Windows x86/x64 Programs Run On ARM64, POWER 64-bit
The Wine program for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other platforms can run on a number of different architectures, but Wine doesn't handle the emulation of running Windows x86/x64 binaries on other architectures like 64-bit ARM or PowerPC. But that's what the Wine-based Hangover is about with currently allowing those conventional Windows binaries to run on AArch64 (ARM64) and 64-bit POWER too. Hangover started out with a focus on Windows x64 binaries on ARM64 in looking at the possible use-case of running Windows software on ARM mobile devices and more. This year with the help of Raptor Computing Systems there has been Hangover support added for IBM POWER 64-bit. Also: Come And Find Out About Her Story
Jonathan Dieter: Switching to OSTree
Given our shift towards containers, the most obvious solution would have been to switch to Fedora CoreOS, but a number of our call servers have Sangoma telephony cards with kernel drivers that are, unfortunately, out-of-tree. While there are some elegant ways to load custom kernel modules into Fedora CoreOS, we needed a more stable kernel, due to the (lack of) speed in which these modules are updated to build with new kernels. So we decided to go with a custom OSTree distribution (surprisingly named SpearlineOS), built using rpm-ostree and CentOS 8. SpearlineOS has two streams, staging and production. At the moment, we’re manually building each new release, pushing it to staging, running it through some smoke tests, and, then, finally, pushing it to production. We are in the process of setting up a full staging environment with automatic builds and automatic promotion to production once a build has been functioning correctly for set period of time. We’ve also setup greenboot in SpearlineOS so that our servers are able to fail back to an older release if the current one fails for any reason.
Python Programming
KDE Bug-squashing
