Red Hat/Fedora: CodeReady Studio, Oracle's RHEL Clone, Fedora Project and TeamViewer RPM Issues New features in Red Hat CodeReady Studio 12.17 GA and JBoss Tools 4.17.0 Final for Eclipse 2020-09 JBoss Tools 4.17.0 and Red Hat CodeReady Studio 12.17 for Eclipse 4.17 (2020-09) are now available. For this release, we focused on improving Quarkus and container-based development and fixing bugs. We also updated the Hibernate Tools runtime provider and Java Developer Tools (JDT) extensions, which are now compatible with Java 15. Additionally, we made many changes to platform views, dialogs, and toolbars in the user interface (UI). Keep reading for an overview of what’s new in JBoss Tools 4.17.0 and CodeReady Studio 12.17 for Eclipse 4.17 (2020-09).

Oracle Linux 8: Administration made easy with free videos Now that you’ve had a chance to learn about Oracle Linux 8 installation – you did check out the prior blog – right? You’ll want to continue learning Oracle Linux 8 by delving into the next set of free, short videos on some common administration tasks that you can perform on Oracle Linux 8. These videos are applicable for deployment via on-premises systems or Oracle Cloud Infrastructure instances.

Share your experience! Review Oracle Linux on TrustRadius Today, Oracle is announcing a partnership with TrustRadius to gather feedback from real-life Oracle Linux users. TrustRadius is one of the most trusted review sites for business technology. Optimized for content quality and data integrity, they help buyers make better product decisions based on unbiased and insightful reviews. Customers choose Oracle Linux to improve security, reduce downtime, simplify operations, and save operating costs by switching from other operating environments.

Multi-arch solution for scanning - sharkcz — LiveJournal You might know that I am using a Power9-based Talos II system running Fedora as my primary workstation not only for my job's duties. One of the few issues I had on this path is that my multi-function printer (Brother DCP-9020CDW) requires a binary driver for scanning (naturally provided only for x86-based systems). I have worked that around by using the "scan-to-a-network share" feature of the printer/scanner, but being able to use a local application for scanning documents would be nice. Then sometime during last week I have noticed that a package called sane-airscan has been updated in Fedora 32. I have checked what it is about and when I saw "Apple" and "Windows" names, then I became skeptical. But I couldn't be wrong more :-) Both Apple and Microsoft developed standards for accessing printers and scanners over web services and the list of devices supporting these standards is pretty large and includes also my printer/scanner. The sane-airscan project provides an open implementation of the protocol for SANE and then it was matter of running airscan-discover, updating the SANE config file and I can scan documents using the simple-scan application.

4 cool new projects to try in COPR from October 2020 - Fedora Magazine COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open-source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software. This article presents a few new and interesting projects in COPR. If you’re new to using COPR, see the COPR User Documentation for how to get started.

Final Set of F32-20201102 updated isos released | Jbwillia's Weblog The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F32-20201102-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.8.16-200 kernel. This is the Final set of respins for the Fedora 32 release. Due to the failure of XFCE building, F32-XFCE-Live-20201016 was renamed and re-released for this set

Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol - Phoronix Following the successful shipping of Fedora 33, Red Hat developers have begun proposing more changes for future Fedora releases. Jakub Jelen of Red Hat's Crypto Team today proposed deprecating SCP. Yes, SCP as in Secure Copy, but the deprecation is actually about the SCP protocol and not the tool itself. Jakub has written a patch for the SCP tool to use SFTP internally and would allow using the scp tool as-is with existing behavior albeit is actually done via SFTP rather than the SCP protocol. There are some items missing but otherwise appears to be in good shape. The patch would still support falling back to the SCP protocol if desired/needed.

TeamViewer RPM repo left door open for malicious packages Three months ago, I discovered a security vulnerability in TeamViewer RPM auto-updates on Linux. The vulnerability allowed an attacker-in-the-middle (AITM) to subvert the TeamViewer RPM package repository to install and execute arbitrary software with root permissions. First thing first: TeamViewer followed best practices and used cryptographic signing (GPG) on the repository metadata and its software packages. These measures should have prevented anyone from tampering with either the repository or any of its packages. However, it assumes that the system has a copy of TeamViewer’s public GPG key.

Kernel: DRM, ARM and ReiserFS A good, solid Linux kernel, and more industry trends The impact: Linux kernel development is a never-ending series of itches getting scratched. Sometimes those are big, widely felt itches, sometimes they're more niche or targetted ones, but the progress and the process never ceases to amaze me.

RadeonSI Gallium3D Adds Support for EGL Protected Surfaces Using AMDGPU TMZ [Ed: More DRM in Linux -- a kernel that now works to prevent you doing what you want on your very own PC] This year AMD has been working on the likes of TMZ as well as HDCP support for handling DRM'ed/encrypted content on Linux. This work appears to be mainly driven by AMD APUs beginning to appear in Google Chromebooks and ensuring copy-protected content can play properly, etc. For most users EGL_EXT_protected_surface will go unused but at least the capability is there for those who want it.

Setting Up the ARM32 Architecture, part 1 After we have considered how the ARM32 kernel uncompressed and the early start-up when the kernel jumps from executing in physical memory to executing in virtual memory we now want to see what happens next all the way until the kernel sets up the proper page tables and starts executing from properly paged virtual memory. To provide a specific piece of the story that does not fit into this linear explanation of things, i have also posted a separate article on how the ARM32 page tables work. This will be referenced in the text where you might need to recapture that part.

Setting Up the ARM32 Architecture, part 2

Reiser4 + Reiser5 File-Systems Updated For Linux 5.9 Support - Phoronix For any of you that happen to still be relying on the out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system or interested in the technical design of Reiser5, these file-system drivers have been updated for Linux 5.9 compatibility. Edward Shishkin continues with Reiser file-system development and spent a portion of his Sunday getting out updated patches for applying Reiser4/Reiser5 support against upstream Linux 5.9. The v5-unstable patches have been updated against Linux 5.9.2 and in the process also adds optimized operations on striped extents to deliver a data migration speed-up. There are also other changes as a result of the re-base.