Audiocasts/Shows: Podman, Stack Overflow, Best Raspberry Pi Video: podman systemd-based system containers with GUI Desktop In this screencast I show how to build a podman image using the Fedora 33 base image to include httpd, mariadb, openssh-server as well the XFCE desktop environment with a sampling of desktop applications. I then make and run a container with the image and show you how to connect to it with ssh, http, and X2Go. Oh, and I do all of it as a regular user... as a rootless container. The POWER of podman. Obviously watch it in full-screen or download. Enjoy! For information on how to convert a podman container into a systemd service flle that can be managed with systemctl... even as a user service... see this fine video: Managing Containers in podman with systemd Unit Files

How2: Programmers Are Lost Without Stack Overflow - YouTube Programmers would be lost without stackoverflow so today we're looking at a tool called how2 that let's you query stack overflow and stack exchange directly from your terminal so you never have to leave your comfy workspace.

The Best Raspberry Pi | TitusPi - YouTube Want a desktop replacement, that plays games, multiple workspaces, and has the programs you need on a Raspberry Pi?

Free Software Reports From Fedora, Arch Linux, and Debian Kevin Fenzi: Bugzilla and the art of package maintenance The first part of 2020 (in addition to all the horrible things happening in the world) was pretty heads down in our datacenter move. Now that that is over, and Fedora 33 is out the door (hurray!), I’m slowly trying to catch up on other things I normally do that are now a bit backlogged. This weekend, I decided to try and catch up (at least some) on my package maintaining and bugzilla bugs. In the distant past (before 2020) I basically tried to work on this stuff mostly as it came in. Update packages when release monitoring let me know there was a release, ask questions of bug reporters as they reported and try and get something actionable. Of course now I’m behind, so lets try a different process to catch up.

MORTEN LINDERUD: FOSS Activities in October 2020 I wanted to start writing these for myself as I have been reading quite a few monthly reports from Chris Lamb and other Debian contributors. They make for interesting content for readers curious about what distribution maintainers do during a month, and motivation for myself as not everything one does is visible work. I’ll try have some sort of structure with them, by starting off with the menial tasks, and add the meeting notes and misc contributions at the bottom.

Jonathan Carter: Free Software Activities for 2020-10 Another month, another bunch of uploads. The freeze for Debian 11 (bullseye) is edging closer, so I’ve been trying to get my package list in better shape ahead of that. Thanks to those who worked on fixing lintian.debian.org and the lintian reports on the QA pages, those are immensely useful and it’s great to have that back!

