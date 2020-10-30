When you start using Linux and follow Linux-based websites and forums, you’ll often come across terms like GUI, CLI and sometimes TUI. This chapter of Linux Jargon Buster briefly explains these terms so that you as a (new) Linux user can understand the context better when these acronyms are used. To be honest, the terms like GUI, CLI or TUI are not exclusive to Linux. These are generic computing terms and you’ll find them used in non-Linux discussions as well.

Rclone is a command-line utility that allows Linux users to quickly and easily connect to any cloud storage service (using Dropbox, Google Drive, Open Drive, and many more). The trouble is, Rclone is complicated and tedious to use for the average user. If you need to use Rclone to connect to your favorite cloud storage service on Linux, there's a better way. Introducing Rclone Browser. It takes away the difficulty of doing everything from connecting to uploading/downloading files with an elegant UI. Here's how to set it up on your system.

mythcat: Fedora 33: Upgrade from Fedora 32.

How to install Keycloak in Ubuntu 20.04 > Tux-Techie Keycloak is an excellent tool for providing authentication and authorization for your applications. Single sign-on or Open ID is among the authentication options. You can also integrate Keycloak with your OpenLDAP server. This enables you to use OpenLDAP for account management and use Keycloak to provide authorization, enabling you to grant or deny user access to your applications. In this article, we will be sharing the steps that we have taken to install Keycloak in Ubuntu 20.04 from a docker image.

How To Install Pip on Linux Mint 20 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pip on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Pip is a tool for installing Python packages. With pip, you can search, download, and install packages from Python Package Index (PyPI) and other package indexes. With the help of pip, you can also install the package of a particular version. Most importantly pip has a feature to manage full lists of packages and corresponding version numbers, possible through a “requirements” file. It performs the same basic job as an easy install, but with some extra features. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Pip on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).