today's leftovers
Given the great performance of Gen12 Xe Graphics on Linux for OpenCL / oneAPI Level Zero / Vulkan, we are certainly excited about the prospects of Xe MAX graphics appearing in more laptops and ultimately in desktops starting next year. From our Tiger Lake testing thus far there is long overdue substantial uplift over Gen9 (and Gen11) graphics. The Linux driver support for Gen12 Xe Graphics have been spot-on and continues seeing new optimizations in Mesa and the Linux kernel as well. It will also be interesting to see what comes of the open-source/Linux support of Deep Link moving forward.
The indoor mapping component for KDE Itinerary has been moved to a new Git repository and is now undergoing the standard KDE review process for inclusion in the release service for 20.12. Here’s a quick update on what changed.
Are you an irresistible creature with an insatiable love for the dead… bugs? Well, grab your bug hunter crossbow, because we need you to test some big technological changes in GTG so that we can confidently release version 0.5 sometime soon (way before the year end, ideally).
In addition to the LXML port, another area where Diego brought down the might of his code refactoring skills is the new “task editor” backend and view renderer, which includes a bunch of new features and refinements such as support for subheadings (with the “#” markdown syntax), the use of GTK checkboxes to represent subtasks, tag highlight colors that match the tag’s color, and a bunch of bugfixes. It was also envisioned as a way to address one of the performance issues I theorized about.
As you can imagine, Diego’s changes are all major, invasive technological changes (particularly the proposed file format change), and they would benefit from extensive testing by everybody before 0.5 happens. I’ve done some pretty exhaustive testing before he merged his first two branches of course, but I’m only human, and it is possible that issues might remain. As for the third (file format) branch, we’d like to have more people testing it with copies of “real data” before we feel confident about merging it. So please grab GTG’s git version ASAP, with a copy of your data (see the instructions in the README, including the “Where is my user data and config stored?” section), and torture-test it to make sure everything is working properly, and report issues you may find (if any).
These open-source projects using AI were created by the developers in top companies such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, IBM, etc. They are mostly groundbreaking projects that have created new innovations in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. And even more important is the fact that the advances from these open-source projects have benefited the AI sector as a whole with even more funding and innovation provided for newer projects. So let’s check out these trailblazing projects now!
Technical journalists, podcasters, Wikipedia editors, companies, PR departments, social media posters, all of you: I implore you once again to not use seasons to denote time. They’re not only vague and ambiguous, they literally ignore half the planet. Possibly slightly more than half, given that seasons also mean absolutely nothing to people on or near the Equator.
After decades of promise and hype, artificial intelligence is finally becoming one of the most important technologies of our era. AI technologies, like machine learning, are clearly having a major impact on the very nature of work. But, how can we best quantify their impact on the actual evolution of jobs?
The best approach for exploring the relationship between technology and jobs is to look at the individual tasks that comprise a job. Most jobs involve a number of tasks. Some of these tasks are relatively routine and based on well-understood rules, while others require judgement, social skills and other human capabilities. The more routine and rules-based the task, the more amenable it is to automation.
However just because some of its component tasks have been automated, does not imply that the whole job has disappeared. To the contrary, automating the more routine parts of a job will often increase the productivity and quality of workers by complementing their skills with technologies and tools, thus enabling them to focus on those aspect of the job that most need their attention. While automation substitutes for labor, automation also complements labor, increasing productivity and other economic outputs in ways that often raise the demand for and earnings of workers.
“The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) poses a new set of opportunities - and challenges - for work and workers,” said The Future of Work: How New Technologies Are Transforming Tasks, a research report released last Fall by the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab. “The tasks that can be done by machine learning are much broader in scope than previous generations of technology have made possible. The expanded scope will change the value employers place on tasks, and the types of skills most in demand.”
today's howtos
In this blog post we’ll cover how to set up an SSH jump server. We’ll cover two open source projects.
1. A traditional SSH jump server using OpenSSH. The advantage of this method is that your servers already have OpenSSH pre-installed.
2. A modern approach using Teleport, a newer open source alternative to OpenSSH.
Both of these servers are easy to install and configure, are free and open-source, and are single-binary Linux daemons.
Back in 2017 I announced that the https://Debian-Administration.org website was being made read-only, and archived.
At the time I wrote a quick update to save each requested page as a flat-file, hashed beneath /tmp, with the expectation that after a few months I'd have a complete HTML-only archive of the site which I could serve as a static-website, instead of keeping the database and pile of CGI scripts running.
I've recently had a chance to check out some newer YubiKeys, and decided to make a video on it. In this video, I'll show you how to set up the YubiKey on Linux, with examples that include setting it up on your local laptop/desktop as well as using it to secure OpenSSH to a remote server.
Programming and Hardware
Another, albeit lesser, downside with the interpreter is that modern processors are very optimized for patterns commonly found in “ordinary” native code. For example, nearly all of them have a special branch predictor just for calls and returns. Assuming that every call has a corresponding return lets it predict returns perfectly unless an exception is thrown, but since the interpreter does not use native calls and returns, it cannot make use of this optimization.
Unfortunately there’s not a whole lot that can be done about this, and after over two decades of refinement it’s becoming increasingly difficult to optimize it in meaningful ways.
Because of that our quest to improve performance has instead focused on two areas: improving the compiler and implementing a JIT. We’ve made great strides with both as of late, and are very proud to have finally merged the latter.
This week brought the release of AMD's ROCm 3.9 as their open-source compute stack for Radeon GPUs. With ROCm 3.9 the AOMP work for LLVM/Clang-based compiler with OpenMP offload capabilities to Radeon GPUs was integrated. AOMP though is still advancing independently of the ROCm releases with Friday night marking the release of AOMP 11.11.
The LLVM Clang compiler stack has merged its support for AVX-VNNI, the Vector Neural Network Instructions for AVX to complement the AVX-512 version.
Earlier this month GCC added AVX-VNNI support after the most recent Intel programmer's reference manual update outed this new VNNI variant without AVX-512. The Vector Neural Network Instructions are also known as DL BOOST and optimized to deliver greater deep learning performance out of CPUs for more efficient training and inference.
I don't usually take part in the Perl Weekly Challenge but one of this week's challenges caught my eye. I thought it could be a fun thing to attempt and decided to use Zydeco to help solve it.
As I mentioned in yesterday's post, I've been trying to learn the Perl programming language. You can read all the books and tutorials you want, but for me, the only way to really learn a language is to apply it to real world problems. Unfortunately for me, I currently don't have any real world problems (suitable to be solved by Perl) so I've been practicing by solving coding puzzles on the internet. In addition to making my way through the bioinformatics site Rosalind, I've also started working on the Perl Weekly Challenges. This week, I managed to muddle my way through the latest installment, Challenge 084. The deadline to submit solutions is fast approaching so if you haven't solved it yourself yet, you may want to come back to this post later.
Last year, Allwinner published an updated roadmap for tablet processors that included A100, A200, and A300 SoC’s. None of those have been launched yet, but I’ve just noticed the Allwinner A133 quad-core Cortex-A53 processor showed up on the company’s website. That’s yet another entry-level processor coupled with a PowerVR GE8300 GPU, but you’d get support for Android 10, instead of the older Android 7.1/8.1 SDK provided for the earlier Allwinner A-series tablet processors.
If you ever watched the 1980s Inspector Gadget cartoon, you undoubtedly wanted a hat like his, which can pop out all kinds of useful tools under voice control. Although it won’t allow you to fly off after saying “go go gadget ‘copter,” DJ Harrigan’s replica does produce a spinning propeller and an emergency light with 16 RGB LEDs.
