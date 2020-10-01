OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.10 is here
After almost 6 months of development we have released the new OpenIndiana Hipster snapshot 2020.10 right on time on October 31st, 2020.
Also: OpenIndiana 2020.10 Released For Continuing Where OpenSolaris Left Off - Phoronix
Looking for a Reddit client for Linux desktop? Giara is a modern new GTK app for Reddit written in Python 3 with GTK. Giara is a free open-source software created with mobile Linux in mind. It comes with most Reddit features including new text, link, media posts, search subreddits and users, up vote, down vote, post rely, dark mode support, and more.
