Precursor open mobile hardware up for pre-order for $450 and up (crowdfunding)
Developed by bunnie Huang and Sean “xobx” Cross, the Precursor designed to be a pocket-sized, mobile device that gives owners complete control. If you have the technical know-how to inspect the code or program the device, you don’t have to trust that the chip designers, OS developer, or anyone else is protecting your privacy – all code can be inspected, and you can “compile your CPU” from source using the FPGA.
That said, the Precursor probably isn’t powerful enough to use as a replacement for a modern smartphone. It has modern features like a USB Type-C port, but out of the box the FPGA will work like a 100 MHz, 32-bit RISC-V processor. It can be configured to operate like many other older chips, but with a top speed of 100 MHz, the Precursor has the computing power of a 15-year-old smartphone, PDA, or handheld game console like a Palm Treo 600, BlackBerry 8700, or Nintendo DS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 568 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Weekly Outline, Neix, GNU World Order, Derek Taylor, TLLTS
Python Programming
Kernel: KVM and Intel
Giara – Modern GTK Reddit App for Linux [Ubuntu PPA]
Looking for a Reddit client for Linux desktop? Giara is a modern new GTK app for Reddit written in Python 3 with GTK. Giara is a free open-source software created with mobile Linux in mind. It comes with most Reddit features including new text, link, media posts, search subreddits and users, up vote, down vote, post rely, dark mode support, and more.
Recent comments
7 min 51 sec ago
16 min 42 sec ago
20 min 55 sec ago
1 hour 52 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
1 day 38 min ago
1 day 40 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago