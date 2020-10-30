Emulate the ZX Spectrum with Raspberry Pi
Sir Clive Sinclair, born in 1940 is an entrepreneur and inventor that many will know. You may know him for his quirky Sinclair C5 battery powered “velomobile” which was set to solve commuters problems in 1985. But many will know him for a range of electronic products that bear his name. Sinclair Radionics was formed in 1961 and it created cost effective electronic products such as pocket calculators and portable televisions.
But, in 1980, Sinclair's company released the ZX80 computer for £99.95 and it was marketed as the “first personal computer for under £100”. The ZX80 proved a cost effective means to get your first computer and learn how to code but it did have a few quirks, famously causing the screen to flicker as each key was pressed. The ZX81 released in 1981 and retailing for half the price of the ZX80 addressed this and other issues while providing a solid base for learners eager to code. An agreement with Timex saw the ZX81 hit the US market as the Timex Sinclair 1000, and an unauthorised clone, the TK85 was released in Brazil via Microdigital Eletronica.
The ZX81 was a success and from that initial success more “ZX” machines were released with better graphics, and infamous rubber keys. The first ZX spectrum, released in 1982 introduced the rubber keys and diminutive size of the iconic classic computer. It is here where we start our journey into emulating the ZX Spectrum machines, chiefly the 48K and 128K aka “The Toastrack”. Can emulation give us the same nostalgic glow, can we create BASIC code projects and what is the best way to emulate a ZX Spectrum? Below, we show you two methods: one which turns your Raspberry Pi into a Spectrum and another which gives you a simple emulator that should work in Ubuntu and other flavors of Linux.
