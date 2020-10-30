Language Selection

Emulate the ZX Spectrum with Raspberry Pi

Sir Clive Sinclair, born in 1940 is an entrepreneur and inventor that many will know. You may know him for his quirky Sinclair C5 battery powered “velomobile” which was set to solve commuters problems in 1985. But many will know him for a range of electronic products that bear his name. Sinclair Radionics was formed in 1961 and it created cost effective electronic products such as pocket calculators and portable televisions.

But, in 1980, Sinclair's company released the ZX80 computer for £99.95 and it was marketed as the “first personal computer for under £100”. The ZX80 proved a cost effective means to get your first computer and learn how to code but it did have a few quirks, famously causing the screen to flicker as each key was pressed. The ZX81 released in 1981 and retailing for half the price of the ZX80 addressed this and other issues while providing a solid base for learners eager to code. An agreement with Timex saw the ZX81 hit the US market as the Timex Sinclair 1000, and an unauthorised clone, the TK85 was released in Brazil via Microdigital Eletronica.

The ZX81 was a success and from that initial success more “ZX” machines were released with better graphics, and infamous rubber keys. The first ZX spectrum, released in 1982 introduced the rubber keys and diminutive size of the iconic classic computer. It is here where we start our journey into emulating the ZX Spectrum machines, chiefly the 48K and 128K aka “The Toastrack”. Can emulation give us the same nostalgic glow, can we create BASIC code projects and what is the best way to emulate a ZX Spectrum? Below, we show you two methods: one which turns your Raspberry Pi into a Spectrum and another which gives you a simple emulator that should work in Ubuntu and other flavors of Linux.

  • Ubuntu 20.10 Brings Full Desktop and Micro Clouds to Raspberry Pi 4

    Ubuntu Desktop 20.10 is now fully supported on the Raspberry Pi 4, which can be transformed into a complete Ubuntu workstation, says Ubuntu. Ubuntu 20.10 also introduces Micro Clouds for on-demand compute at the edge.

    Ubuntu 20.10 is the first Ubuntu image built as a full desktop image, rather than being a server image like previous releases. According to Tom's Hardware, Ubuntu 20.10 is easy to install and use on the Raspberry Pi and represents a solid foundation for future releases, although it is unlikely it will replace Raspberry Pi OS soon.

  • Raspberry Pi 4 Gets An Impressively Solid Android 11 Port

    Raspberry Pi is a great mini-computer that helps you explore computing without spending too much on a machine. With a size as small as a credit card, it offers numerous I/O ports, unlike Appl.. (*cough) $3000 machines that offer only two USB Type-C ports.

    Raspberry Pi can run Ubuntu and its own operating system Raspbian, which, as the name suggests, is also based on Debian. But now, thanks to OmniROM, the first Android 11 port for Raspberry Pi 4 has arrived.

Android 11 on Raspberry Pi

  • Raspberry Pi Is Ripe And Ready For Android 11 With Fresh OmniROM Release

    After a relatively quiet first year of existence, it seems like you can barely swing a cat without running into a new operating system distribution for the Raspberry Pi 4. Raspbian Buster has been around since the beginning, but last weekend Canonical announced a version of Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla desktop for the most popular single-board computer. Now, Android developers have gotten in on the act with the first builds of the OmniROM Android 11 custom ROM for Raspberry Pi.

    A mobile operating system might seem a little weird for a small desktop platform, but we'd be remiss if we didn't remember that the Raspberry Pi 4 is more than just a small computer. With the right add-on hardware, like the RasPad 3, it can provide a full tablet experience. For that reason it's probably no surprise to find that the OmniROM developers have created this distribution with a tablet profile rather than building it for desktop use as something like an Android TV. While it's unconventional wedge shape and overall heft might be a little weird as a traditional tablet, the RasPad 3 seems like an ideal kiosk, something that for which Android seems like a good fit.

  • Android 11 arrives on the Raspberry Pi, thanks to new OmniROM release

