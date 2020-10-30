Kernel: KVM and Intel
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results - Phoronix
At the Linux Foundation's KVM Forum 2020 this week, Stefano Garzarella of Red Hat presented on the possibility of speeding up virtual machine I/O performance by sharing the host's IO_uring queues with guests. In doing so the virtual machines have near bare-metal performance with the proposed patches.
IO_uring has been one of the most incredible innovations to the Linux kernel of the past decade. New use-cases continue to be explored for this interface to allow for more efficient I/O. Those unfamiliar with IO_uring can see this whitepaper by Facebook's Jens Axboe who spearheaded the design and continues to advance its capabilities.
Intel Bus Lock Detection For The Linux Kernel Proceeding - Phoronix
Earlier this year the Linux kernel landed split lock detection for being able to detect and optionally kill processes leading to a split lock since it can cause measurable performance issues and even possible unprivileged denial of service.
Building off that in the middle of summer was then proposed bus lock detection. It's been a few months since then but the bus lock detection for the kernel continues to be worked on and a new version of the proposed patches were sent out this week by Intel's Fenghua Yu.
A bus lock as happens via split locked access to writeback memory or using locks to uncacheable memory. A bus lock can lead to performance more than one thousand cycles slower than an atomic operation within a cache line and will disrupt performance on other cores.
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10 - Phoronix
While Linux 5.10-rc2 is coming later today and a week past the merge window, a notable late pull request sent in this morning by Greg Kroah-Hartman is removing the Intel MIC (Many Integrated Core) architecture drivers, a.k.a. Xeon Phi.
Lightening up the kernel tree by nearly twenty-seven thousand lines of code is the removal of the Intel MIC drivers from the kernel. This is code for Intel's failed Intel MIC X100 (Knights Corner and beyond) that was the PCIe form factor add-in co-processor cards based on their Many Integrated Core architecture and derived from the earlier Larrabee project and more. Running on the accelerator cards themselves were their own Linux build. The drivers being removed from Linux 5.10 is all the code for interfacing with the these accelerators that during their short-lived time were marketed as Xeon Phi.
