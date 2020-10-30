Language Selection

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 1st of November 2020 10:49:04 PM
GNU
Linux

Python Programming

  • Everything about Python Lists | FOSS Linux

    Python has many data types like integer, float, string, list, tuple, etc. In this tutorial, we will learn about the list data type. Lists are one of the most used data types of python and can be used for many operations.  To follow this tutorial, it is recommended to have the latest python version installed in your system. You can follow our guide on installing the latest version of python. Most of the code in this tutorial can be run in the python shell, but it is recommended to have an IDE to write python code. You can check our comparison on the top 10 IDE for writing code.

  • Five Advanced Django Tips | LAAC Technology

    Many of the “Django tips” articles that I see online are geared towards beginners not intermediate or advanced Django developers. I hope to demonstrate some of Django’s depth, specifically around the ORM, and you’ll need to have an intermediate understanding of Django. Let’s start by looking at the example models.

  • How I learned Python | Codementor

    I wanted to learn Python because Python is a object oriented programming language and is used widely in Programming.

  • Translating Web Page while Scraping

    Suppose you need to scrape data from a website after translating the web page in R and Python. In google chrome, there is an option (or functionality) to translate any foreign language. If you are an english speaker and don't know any other foreign language and you want to extract data from the website which does not have option to convert language to English, this article would help you how to perform translation of a webpage.

Kernel: KVM and Intel

  • IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results - Phoronix

    At the Linux Foundation's KVM Forum 2020 this week, Stefano Garzarella of Red Hat presented on the possibility of speeding up virtual machine I/O performance by sharing the host's IO_uring queues with guests. In doing so the virtual machines have near bare-metal performance with the proposed patches. IO_uring has been one of the most incredible innovations to the Linux kernel of the past decade. New use-cases continue to be explored for this interface to allow for more efficient I/O. Those unfamiliar with IO_uring can see this whitepaper by Facebook's Jens Axboe who spearheaded the design and continues to advance its capabilities.

  • Intel Bus Lock Detection For The Linux Kernel Proceeding - Phoronix

    Earlier this year the Linux kernel landed split lock detection for being able to detect and optionally kill processes leading to a split lock since it can cause measurable performance issues and even possible unprivileged denial of service. Building off that in the middle of summer was then proposed bus lock detection. It's been a few months since then but the bus lock detection for the kernel continues to be worked on and a new version of the proposed patches were sent out this week by Intel's Fenghua Yu. A bus lock as happens via split locked access to writeback memory or using locks to uncacheable memory. A bus lock can lead to performance more than one thousand cycles slower than an atomic operation within a cache line and will disrupt performance on other cores.

  • Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10 - Phoronix

    While Linux 5.10-rc2 is coming later today and a week past the merge window, a notable late pull request sent in this morning by Greg Kroah-Hartman is removing the Intel MIC (Many Integrated Core) architecture drivers, a.k.a. Xeon Phi. Lightening up the kernel tree by nearly twenty-seven thousand lines of code is the removal of the Intel MIC drivers from the kernel. This is code for Intel's failed Intel MIC X100 (Knights Corner and beyond) that was the PCIe form factor add-in co-processor cards based on their Many Integrated Core architecture and derived from the earlier Larrabee project and more. Running on the accelerator cards themselves were their own Linux build. The drivers being removed from Linux 5.10 is all the code for interfacing with the these accelerators that during their short-lived time were marketed as Xeon Phi.

Giara – Modern GTK Reddit App for Linux [Ubuntu PPA]

Looking for a Reddit client for Linux desktop? Giara is a modern new GTK app for Reddit written in Python 3 with GTK. Giara is a free open-source software created with mobile Linux in mind. It comes with most Reddit features including new text, link, media posts, search subreddits and users, up vote, down vote, post rely, dark mode support, and more. Read more

