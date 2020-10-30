Audiocasts/Shows: Weekly Outline, Neix, GNU World Order, Derek Taylor, TLLTS
AMD brings the fight back in GPUs, New Ubuntu, Fedora and PopOS releases - Linux News October 2020 - YouTube
Here are some interesting Linux, open source, and privacy news for the end of October 2020. This month, we have increased competition on GPUs, a lot of new distro releases with Ubuntu, Fedora, and PopOS, youtube-dl being taken down for alledged copyright infrigement. Oh and Google also get hit by a lawsuit for monopolistic practices.
Neix: Simplest SURPRISINGLY GOOD RSS Reader Around - YouTube
I've been using Newsboat as my rss feed reader for quite a while but I wanted to see what else was out there so today we're taking a look at a little application called neix which while not being as feature complete as something like Newsboat it provides most of what you'd want from a terminal rss feed reader.
GNU World Order 378
**normalize** (sometimes packaged as **normalize-audio** ) , **pa-mixer** , and **pm-utils** from the **ap** software set of Slackware Linux.
"Hey, DT! Why Is Fish The Best Shell?" Plus Other Questions Answered.
In this lengthy rant video, I address a few questions and comments that I've been receiving from viewers. Some of the topics include why I call Doom Emacs and Spacemacs "Emacs distributions", why I think Fish is the best shell, problems with YouTube recommendations, and how someone can learn to stop distro-hopping.
More Linux Content, More Community | A BIG Channel Update
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 878
