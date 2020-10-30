today's howtos
-
How To Install ClamAV on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, ClamAV is an open-source (GPL) antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, adware, rootkits, and other malicious threats on Linux. It’s easy to use and best for Linux based Web and Mail server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of ClamAV antivirus on CentOS 8.
-
How To Install NVM on Amazon Linux – TecAdmin
NVM or Node Version Manager is a command-line utility for installing and managing multiple node.js versions on Linux based systems. With the help of NVM, you can install any specific nodejs version on your system and use to run your application.
This tutorial will help you to install NVM on your Amazon Linux machine. Also helped you to basic uses of NVM for Amazon Linux systems.
-
High load average while package building on Fedora 33
-
How To Install Nginx on CentOS 8
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Nginx is a powerful web server software that can be used on your server. It is also known for its high performance and low memory usage which will allow fewer resources to be used but getting the job done efficiently. A popular setup is to use it as a proxy for Apache, which can then serve application requests.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the Nginx web server on CentOS 8.
-
How to Install PrestaShop on CentOS 8
PrestaShop is one of the most well-known eCommerce platforms in the world. It’s free, open-source, and is built on top of PHP, while using a MySQL database to store the data. It helps small to large businesses to create and run a successful online store.
PrestaShop is simple, easy-to-use, easy to install, and is versatile – it provides a great platform for people around the world to create their online stores. Let’s begin with the installation.
-
Running Isso on NixOS in a Docker container ⁕ Vincent Bernat
This short article documents how I run Isso, the commenting system used by this blog, inside a Docker container on NixOS, a Linux distribution built on top of Nix. Nix is a declarative package manager for Linux and other Unix systems.
-
How to install Photopea on a Chromebook - a Photoshop alternative
Today we are looking at how to install Photopea, a Photoshop alternative, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to install Slack on Ubuntu 20.10 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install Slack on Ubuntu 20.10.
-
Audiocasts/Shows: Weekly Outline, Neix, GNU World Order, Derek Taylor, TLLTS
Python Programming
Kernel: KVM and Intel
Giara – Modern GTK Reddit App for Linux [Ubuntu PPA]
Looking for a Reddit client for Linux desktop? Giara is a modern new GTK app for Reddit written in Python 3 with GTK. Giara is a free open-source software created with mobile Linux in mind. It comes with most Reddit features including new text, link, media posts, search subreddits and users, up vote, down vote, post rely, dark mode support, and more.
