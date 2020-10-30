9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: “Halloween Edition”
It’s the Halloween week, so Happy Halloween! I know I’m one day late, but since it’s still weekend why not celebrate Halloween for two days. This week was spooky and full of awesome releases, starting with the amazing Fedora 33 release and continuing with a new Linux phone, news about the next major Ubuntu release, Linux 5.10 as the next LTS kernel, as well as all the latest and greatest distribution and app releases.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 319 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Weekly Outline, Neix, GNU World Order, Derek Taylor, TLLTS
Python Programming
Kernel: KVM and Intel
Giara – Modern GTK Reddit App for Linux [Ubuntu PPA]
Looking for a Reddit client for Linux desktop? Giara is a modern new GTK app for Reddit written in Python 3 with GTK. Giara is a free open-source software created with mobile Linux in mind. It comes with most Reddit features including new text, link, media posts, search subreddits and users, up vote, down vote, post rely, dark mode support, and more.
Recent comments
7 min 51 sec ago
16 min 42 sec ago
20 min 55 sec ago
1 hour 52 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
1 day 38 min ago
1 day 40 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago