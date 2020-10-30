Linux 5.10-rc2 As usual, the start of the week after the merge window closed was pretty quiet, but things picked up in the last few days. Almost everything here got merged Friday or during the weekend. Which is all normal, but a few things stand out. One is that rc2 continues the pattern of this being a fairly large release - not outrageously so, but this is a slightly bigger rc2 than we usually have. The other is that the diffstat looks quite odd, since I merged the pull from Greg that removed the MIC drivers for hardware that never shipped. That is about half the patch, although it's not why I call rc2 big - it's just a single commit. There's also a few big ABI documentation formatting patches that look a bit odd, but make the docs more easily parsable by tools. Again, just a couple of patches, but a big part of the diff. Anyway, if you ignore those things, the rest looks fairly normal, with small fixes all over the place. The shortlog below gives a flavor of the details, I don't think anything else particularly stands out. Despite the size, I don't get the feeling that there's anything really odd going on, and so far the release seems to be going smoothly. But please test, that's how we find problems, Linus Also: Linux 5.10-rc2 Released Following The Intel MIC Removal

man-pages-5.09 is released I've released man-pages-5.09. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org. This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from more than 40 contributors. The release includes more than 500 commits that changed nearly 600 pages. Nine new pages were added in this release.