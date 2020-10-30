Language Selection

ArchBang November Release i3 Tiling Window Manager Based

Have just uploaded a release for November, usual thing updated packages and configs. Guide can now be viewed by using Super + g it includes some basic keybind shortcuts in i3. Firefox is back for now, while huge it does support many features that other lighter browsers do not have. Minor changes in abinstall fixes to remove installers from Conky post install.

Also: [Arch] Accessible installation medium

Linux 5.10-rc2

As usual, the start of the week after the merge window closed was
pretty quiet, but things picked up in the last few days. Almost
everything here got merged Friday or during the weekend.

Which is all normal, but a few things stand out.

One is that rc2 continues the pattern of this being a fairly large
release - not outrageously so, but this is a slightly bigger rc2 than
we usually have.

The other is that the diffstat looks quite odd, since I merged the
pull from Greg that removed the MIC drivers for hardware that never
shipped. That is about half the patch, although it's not why I call
rc2 big - it's just a single commit. There's also a few big ABI
documentation formatting patches that look a bit odd, but make the
docs more easily parsable by tools. Again, just a couple of patches,
but a big part of the diff.

Anyway, if you ignore those things, the rest looks fairly normal, with
small fixes all over the place. The shortlog below gives a flavor of
the details, I don't think anything else particularly stands out.

Despite the size, I don't get the feeling that there's anything really
odd going on, and so far the release seems to be going smoothly. But
please test, that's how we find problems,

               Linus
Also: Linux 5.10-rc2 Released Following The Intel MIC Removal

man-pages-5.09 is released

I've released man-pages-5.09. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org. This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from more than 40 contributors. The release includes more than 500 commits that changed nearly 600 pages. Nine new pages were added in this release.

TDE R14.0.9 release is here!

The Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of TDE R14.0.9. Albeit being a maintenance release, this version brings along a bunch of new applications to expand the offer of the TDE desktop and provide a more modern look. TDE is a complete software desktop environment designed for Unix-like operating systems, intended for computer users preferring a traditional desktop model, and is free/libre software. Born as a fork of KDE 3.5 back in 2010, TDE is now a fully independent project with its own personality and development team, available for various Linux distros, BSD and DilOS.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: “Halloween Edition”

It's the Halloween week, so Happy Halloween! I know I'm one day late, but since it's still weekend why not celebrate Halloween for two days. This week was spooky and full of awesome releases, starting with the amazing Fedora 33 release and continuing with a new Linux phone, news about the next major Ubuntu release, Linux 5.10 as the next LTS kernel, as well as all the latest and greatest distribution and app releases.

